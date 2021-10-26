Aerospike and Ably Partner to Simplify Real-time Event and Data Processing for Edge-to-Core Connected IoT and Mobile Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MWC LOS ANGELES 2021 — Aerospike Inc., the leader in real-time data platforms, today announced a partnership with Ably, the edge messaging platform that powers synchronized digital experiences in real time. The two companies plan to integrate and jointly market their solutions.

Ably is now a member of the recently expanded Aerospike Accelerate Partner Program. Using Ably’s suite of APIs, organizations build, extend, and deliver powerful event-driven applications for millions of concurrently connected devices. The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform manages data from systems of record all the way out to the edge, enabling organizations to act in real time across billions of transactions at petabyte scale.

Together, the companies enable organizations to more quickly bring to market modern IoT and other edge solutions that require data-intensive, real-time, and high-fidelity workloads running from the edge to the core. Working with Ably and Aerospike, enterprises, media companies, and telecommunications carriers solve problems of intermittent device connectivity, synchronization, and processing of data from millions of devices. The combined solution simplifies the development and deployment of digital experiences at global scale — without the need for extensive custom development or a massive data server infrastructure.

“Our most important daily and digital experiences happen in real-time. It’s business critical now, and organizations realize they must keep up and transform to remain relevant,” said Matthew O’Riordan, CEO and Co-founder of Ably. “Aerospike and Ably together provide the dependable, fully-managed and instantly scalable platform and infrastructure layer that makes real-time, event-driven systems easier to build, maintain and scale — so developers can focus on building products, not on constantly handling outages on their hosting infrastructure.”

“As 5G rolls out and the number of IoT devices and the data produced continues to soar exponentially, everyone is racing to create and deploy a new generation of edge applications at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Danny Bedgood, Vice President of Industry Solutions, Aerospike. “The combination of Ably and Aerospike removes the intermittent connectivity, integration, interoperability, and scale hurdles that often stall the delivery of data-rich digital experiences at the edge.”

About Ably

Ably is the platform to power synchronized digital experiences in realtime. We provide a suite of APIs to build, extend, and deliver powerful event-driven applications. Organizations such as Bloomberg, HubSpot, Hopin, Verizon and Tennis Australia depend on Ably to offload the growing complexity of business-critical realtime data synchronization so they can grow revenue and market share

In the same way that content delivery networks simplify and underpin large parts of the internet, Ably is the invisible platform and infrastructure layer powering the realtime revolution on a global scale. As the de facto platform for developers at organizations of all sizes, Ably is on track to power realtime experiences for a billion people each week by 2024.

About Aerospike

The Aerospike Real-time Data Platform enables organizations to act instantly across billions of transactions while reducing server footprint by up to 80%. The Aerospike multi-cloud platform powers real-time applications with predictable sub-millisecond performance up to petabyte scale with five-nines uptime with globally distributed, strongly consistent data. Applications built on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform fight fraud, provide recommendations that dramatically increase shopping cart size, enable global digital payments, and deliver hyper-personalized user experiences to tens of millions of customers. Customers such as Airtel, Experian, Nielsen, PayPal, Snap, Wayfair and Yahoo rely on Aerospike as their data foundation for the future. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company also has offices in London, Bangalore and Tel Aviv.