Phenom AI Day Registration Opens; Limited to 5,000 AI and HR Practitioners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom has announced it will host a special event — broadcasted live from its world headquarters — at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 9. Phenom AI Day will showcase the practicalities and impact of artificial intelligence in HR right now. Field experts working with and within the world’s most prominent enterprises will demonstrate how HR professionals are using systems of intelligence to hire, develop and retain both knowledge and hourly workers. Phenom will make three industry-changing commitments that will immediately accelerate long-term user adoption and outcomes driven by AI.

Registration for the free event begins today and will be limited to 5,000. Phenom AI Day will prepare attendees to:

Put AI into practice to solve today’s biggest recruiting and retention challenges.

to solve today’s biggest recruiting and retention challenges. Develop a sophisticated career path framework to upskill employees and counter turnover.

to upskill employees and counter turnover. Implement essential AI functions including candidate matching, discovery, personalization and automation.

including candidate matching, discovery, personalization and automation. Overcome bandwidth and resource restraints to source and hire best-fit talent.

to source and hire best-fit talent. Embrace explainable AI , built on validated and contextual models that power talent experiences.

, built on validated and contextual models that power talent experiences. Responsibly and ethically adopt AI in hiring and talent management practices.

The broadcast will also cover how Phenom’s global customers use its AI-powered Talent Experience Management (TXM) platform within manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, financial services, pharmaceuticals, technology, food services and other industries.

“There’s no doubt that enterprises around the world must build the next generation of talent with the advantages of AI,” said Mahe Bayireddi, co-founder and CEO of Phenom. “During Phenom AI Day, we will evangelize the value that large-scale employers are already gaining from AI-powered talent experiences. By delaying adoption, companies will struggle to compete for talent at global and local levels.”

Secure your spot now at ai.phenom.com.

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and managers with its Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Talent Marketplace, Gigs, Referrals, Hiring Manager and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates find the right job, employees grow and evolve, recruiters discover top talent, and managers build teams faster. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing private companies in the 2021 Inc. 5000 and was a winner in the Business Intelligence Group’s 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for its sophisticated machine learning capabilities.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.