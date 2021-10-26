Firstsource and Eco-Mail Partner to Strengthen Workflow Digitization for Health Plans Amidst Permanent Shift to a Remote Workforce

MUMBAI, India & LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE: FSL, BSE:532809), a global provider of Business Process Management (BPM) services and an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, today announced it has partnered with Eco-Mail, a leading SaaS provider that transforms physical mail assets into digital assets. Eco-Mail’s software adds to Firstsource’s digital enterprise workflow capabilities by enabling health plans to rapidly process and digitize incoming paper mail, making speed of processing faster, more accurate and more efficient.

According to a recent survey, 99% of business leaders reported that they expect some of their workforce to operate under a hybrid remote and in-office work model beyond the pandemic, and 42% expect a majority of their workforce to operate in a hybrid model. It is clear that remote and hybrid work is here to stay for the long-term, and organizations are expected to digitize workflows in order to ensure remote accessibility, security and efficiency. This is particularly crucial for mail, which is traditionally sorted manually and physically delivered to recipients.

Businesses’ only viable option is to digitize their corporate mail in order to ensure uninterrupted information flow. Manual sorting, processing and distribution of inbound paper mail to remote operations teams introduces errors and delays into the system, impacting timely decision making, increasing operational costs and jeopardizing customer relationships. Firstsource’s Digital Intake solution supports health plans as they continue to navigate this hybrid work model and allows them to synthesize information and keep operations running as smoothly as possible securely and compliantly.

“Our priority at Firstsource is to help our customers keep their business-critical operations running seamlessly. The hybrid remote workforce requires that all organizations operate within a centralized digital hub to enable business continuity, process flexibility, and compliance, and we have made it our mission to support our customers in this time of ongoing transition,” said Venkatgiri Vandali, President, Health Plans and Healthcare Services at Firstsource Solutions. “We have been servicing our customers’ digital workflow needs across different types of claims, appeals, and grievances for many years and are now extending this offering to digitizing physical mail with the support of Eco-Mail, strengthening our Digital Intake and BPaaS service.”

“Hybrid-remote environments will dominate the future working environment, calling for controlled SaaS usage to eliminate the accessibility, security and operations that arise without a true digital transformation,” said Jay Maller, Founder & CEO Eco-Mail. “We are excited to partner with Firstsource to improve digital collaboration, drive transformation and enable a digital backbone for healthcare clients across the country.”

