Prov.net and Virtuozzo Partner to Deliver Best-in-class Alternative Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services Worldwide

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtuozzo, a global leader in alternative cloud infrastructure and platform solutions, today announced a global partnership with Provdotnet, LLC (Prov.net), a hosted systems, colocation, connectivity, and cloud services software company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The collaboration positions Prov.net as a premier member of Virtuozzo's #HYBRID Partner Program, through which Prov.net operates as a global reseller, cloud service provider, and technology partner.

Prov.net focuses on helping customers design, build and deploy scalable cloud infrastructure through software solutions, connectivity solutions, and specialized data center architectures. In parallel, Virtuozzo is the leading cloud enablement solutions provider purpose-built for cloud service providers (CSPs), managed service providers (MSPs), and hosting providers seeking to develop and leverage alternative cloud services. Together, the companies will empower Prov.net’s customers—MSPs, CSPs, multi-tenant data centers (MTDCs), and enterprises—with radically simplified cloud and Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) solutions built on Virtuozzo Hybrid Infrastructure that are:

Quick to develop and bring to market

Easy to scale up or down

Cost-effective via pay-as-you-go pricing

These and other benefits ensure maximum profitability for Prov.net and maximum ROI for its customers.

Co-creating the Alternative Cloud

Prov.net joins a rapidly growing group of alternative cloud infrastructure and cloud platform providers powered by Virtuozzo. These companies are addressing end customer needs with services that emphasize simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use. And the timing for such alternative cloud solutions is now. Hyperscale platforms are generally designed with large enterprises in mind. Their solutions and required IT management skills are growing in complexity whereas their inflexible cost models are becoming more prohibitive.

To that end, Liam Eagle, Research Director at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, writes, “The natural consequence of cloud complexity left unsolved by enterprises is increasing complexity that becomes more difficult to solve over time, and likely leads to resource use and cost-spiraling.”1

“Our partnership with Prov.net will accelerate Virtuozzo’s mission to be the alternative cloud market leader,” said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. “As we enter the alternative cloud decade, technology continues to advance. Workloads are growing but so is the complexity of the landscape and the skills gap within organizations. Businesses ever more reliant on the expertise of resellers and MSPs to advise them on the latest technologies that are best suited to their needs. It’s critical we choose trusted, proven partners like Prov.net, with deep technical competencies and a proven history of servicing Enterprise and XSP clients alike, to serve as alternative cloud providers.”

With Virtuozzo, Prov.net is building out its alternative cloud offering with three new lines of business:

Software Licensing

Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud Services (Alpha3 Cloud™)

Multitenant Cloud Services (Alpha3 Cloud)

“Virtuozzo’s commitment to our partnership is strong and empowers us to solve our customers’ problems of today and tomorrow, including the freedom to choose how technology is consumed and how IT spending is budgeted. Prov.net’s ever growing portfolio of cloud software and related tools, coupled with our Alpha3 Cloud, are best-in-class cost-effective solutions. Solutions that will help our customers accelerate their business transformations as they reposition to capitalize on all the alternative cloud can offer,” said Ron Sacks, CEO, Prov.net.

About Prov.net

Prov.net and Irontrust Networks (Prov.net Affiliate) help customers to design, build and deploy scalable cloud infrastructure, connectivity solutions, and specialized data center architectures to meet the unique requirements of each individual customer. As a global provider of OpenStack-based software, Prov.net and its Alpha3 Cloud™ complement what customers are already doing by delivering flexible, easy to administer, cloud services that support multi-cloud strategies, helping organizations and service providers. Prov.net’s services portfolio dramatically reduces cloud virtualization costs and accelerates the digital transformation of all organizations.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) is a leading, global provider of hybrid virtualization, storage, and cloud enablement software solutions. The Company's software-defined, hyperconverged self-service platform and resource management capabilities enable hosting and service providers to provide end-customers with public and private cloud services. Virtuozzo is an industry pioneer who developed the first commercially available container technology 21 years ago. The Company provides software solutions and services to over 750 service providers worldwide. A significant force in the open-source community, Virtuozzo sponsors and/or is a contributor to numerous open-source projects including KVM, Docker, OpenStack, OpenVZ, CRIU, and the Linux kernel.

1 Examining the Value and Opportunity in Alternative Clouds, Liam Eagle, 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. August 2021.