CORRECTING and REPLACING Wrangler® Teams Up with Adult Swim’s Popular Adult Animation Series Rick and Morty for a Second Collection

WRANGLER® TEAMS UP WITH ADULT SWIM’S POPULAR ADULT ANIMATION SERIES RICK AND MORTY FOR A SECOND COLLECTION

Building off the success of last year’s Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection that sold out twice, the new assortment hits just in time for the holiday season

Global denim icon Wrangler® today announced its latest collaboration with Adult Swim’s Emmy award-winning series “Rick and Morty”, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The new Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection will include designs that have never been seen before in this multiverse. Similar to the first collection, which launched in late 2020, this collaboration is available exclusively on Wrangler.com in anticipation of the annual Adult Swim Festival, streaming November 12-13, 2021, on Adult Swim’s YouTube channel.

“Rick and Morty” has truly permeated the cultural Zeitgeist with celebrity and pop culture fans alike. In 2020, Wrangler launched its inaugural collection with “Rick and Morty,” which sold out twice. The campaign surrounding the original Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection recently won Adweek’s Media Plan of the Year Award for Best Use of Experiential through creative elements such as a laser-etched jacket and existential-focused activations during last year’s Adult Swim Festival. In tandem, the Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection achieved an Honorable Mention — Marketing for Business, Consumer Products/Services in the 2021 Silver InSpire Awards and the Award of Excellence — Media Relations in the 2021 Bronze InSpire Awards.

“Rick and Morty is part of the pop culture zeitgeist, with a global fan base that loves all things related to the show,'' said Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer of Warner Bros. Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “Collaborating with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to merge Adult Swim’s hit series with a timeless brand like Wrangler was a great opportunity to bring our Rick and Morty story from screen to seam and offer fans something that's extra Ricktastic in real life.”

"Rick and Morty fans crave unique lifestyle fashion collections that capture the humor and irreverent fun of the series and allows them to showcase their fandom in a creative way," said Robert Oberschelp, senior vice president of franchise management and marketing for Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Combining characters from one of our most popular series with an iconic brand like Wrangler to deliver our fans a fresh new merch line is what we do best."

The full Wrangler x Rick and Morty collection includes four original designs: two 100% cotton french terry crew neck sweatshirts, a 100% cotton french terry hoodie sweatshirt, and a denim jacket with custom artwork lasered on the back.

“As an iconic heritage brand, Wrangler has a strong history in pop culture, and we love to embrace opportunities to reach new fans when we’re naturally integrated, including Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’ and the organic mention of Wrangler denim being indestructible by the NX-5 Planet Remover in the show’s season 4 finale,” said Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler. “Entering into our 75th anniversary celebration, we’ll be sharing even more exciting partnerships that will blend our western roots with modern culture, revealing where the brand is heading for the next 75 years.”

The Wrangler x Rick and Morty Collection is available on Wrangler.com with four unique pieces. Prices range from $59 to $79.

Seasons 1-4 of “Rick and Morty” are available to stream now on HBO Max.

About Wrangler®

Wrangler®, of Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the Western lifestyle, Wrangler is committed to offering superior quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women, and children look and feel great, inspiring all those who wear them to be strong and ready for everyday life. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, top western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Adult Swim

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is WarnerMedia’s #1 brand for young adults offering original and acquired animated and live-action series. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT) on its linear channel, and also available through HBO Max, Adult Swim is basic cable's #1 network with persons 18-34 and 18-49, and is seen in 94 million U.S. homes, reaching over 40 million viewers via HBO Max.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.