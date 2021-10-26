Global Leader in Marking and Workplace Collaboration Tools Selects Virtustream Enterprise Cloud Services to Manage SAP® Workloads

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtustream, an enterprise-class cloud company and Dell Technologies business, announced that edding’s business hub in Argentina relies on Virtustream Enterprise Cloud and xStreamCare Services™. With headquarters located in Germany, edding’s remote team that is responsible for IT operations in Argentina looked to the cloud to meet their mission-critical IT requirements for SAP ERP applications.

Virtustream’s cloud solutions and services simplify IT operations and improve efficiency, agility and scale. In a recent IDC report commissioned by Virtustream1, The Business Value of Running Mission-Critical Applications in the Virtustream Cloud, surveyed Virtustream customers were shown to realize an average three-year return on investment of more than 340%. Additionally, the report found that customers’ IT infrastructure teams were 71% more efficient.

“Finding the right cloud partner to manage our SAP workloads has freed our smaller IT team to place more focus on our core business and customer priorities,” says Enrique Lopez Flores, edding IT Manager in Argentina. “Virtustream provides an enterprise-class cloud that serves as the IT backbone for our manufacturing operations in Argentina. Combined with Virtustream’s comprehensive managed services portfolio and SAP expertise, we have a cloud partner capable of operational excellence and stability, backed by superior customer support and care at every stage of our cloud journey.”

“At Virtustream, we take the time to deeply understand our customers’ business priorities and top IT challenges,” says Rob Scott, Vice President of Professional and Managed Services. “We’ve developed our Virtustream xStreamCare Services to fill customer skills gaps, provide deep SAP expertise, and to deliver consistent, end-to-end support through our white-glove model.”

The Power of Expression

edding AG was founded in 1960, and in 2020 generated consolidated sales amounting to more than $145 million U.S. dollars. As a group, edding develops products and services under two different brand names – edding and Legamaster – encouraging people to express themselves in their personal and professional lives. edding has more than six decades of expertise in the design, manufacture and international distribution of products that are designed to apply ink effectively to surfaces for creative or work-related use. Products range from pens, markers and paint sprays to nail polish and tattoo inks. edding's solutions for business clients promote digitization, open new forms of workplace collaboration and improve the communications of individuals and organizations. As an international brand, edding has become part of everyday life, and the company consistently conducts business fairly and sustainably.

About Virtustream

Virtustream LLC, a Dell Technologies Business, is the enterprise-class cloud company that is trusted by organizations worldwide to migrate and run their mission-critical applications in the cloud. For enterprises, service providers, healthcare organizations and government agencies Virtustream’s xStreamCare Services™ expertise combined with the Virtustream xStream® Management Platform and Infrastructure-as-a Service (IaaS) meets the security, compliance, performance, efficiency and consumption-based billing requirements of complex production applications in the cloud – whether private, public or hybrid.

Virtustream is a trademark of Virtustream LLC. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 IDC Business Value Whitepaper sponsored by Virtustream, The Business Value of Running Mission-Critical Applications in the Virtustream Cloud, IDC Doc. #US47221620, January 2021.