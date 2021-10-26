Glytec Awarded First Patient Safety Solutions Agreement with Premier

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glytec – the only provider of cloud-based insulin management software across the continuum of care, today announced that it has been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier and will be the organization’s sole supplier of glycemic management software in the newly-created patient safety solutions category. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Glytec’s eGlycemic Management System® (eGMS).

Research shows uncontrolled blood glucose in inpatient settings can have a wide range of negative impacts, including increased morbidity, mortality and complications that lead to longer lengths of stay, higher readmission rates and increased costs for patients and healthcare systems. While 40% of hospitalized patients would benefit from insulin therapy to manage high blood sugar, insulin is a high-alert medication. Insulin is involved in 16.3% of medication error reports for high-alert medications in acute care settings, more than any other medication type. To improve the measurement and transparency of these events, CMS recently issued two new FY22 electronic clinical quality measures (eCQMs) designed to address severe levels of inpatient hyper- and hypoglycemia.

“Despite years of research and calls from organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, to improve inpatient insulin management, many hospitals still rely on sliding scale monotherapy and one-size-fits-all protocols that are costly, ineffective and potentially harmful,” said John Downey, Chief Commercial Officer, Glytec. “However, the new CMS measures are bringing this issue to center stage. Our agreement with Premier makes it easier for health systems across the nation to prioritize glycemic management and help improve the cost and quality of care as they prepare for increased accountability and visibility on optimal blood sugar.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. This group purchasing agreement between Premier and Glytec recognizes the value of Glytec’s EHR-integrated, cloud-based software solution designed to support safe and effective glycemic management with its proven-ability to reduce rates of inpatient hyperglycemia and hypoglycemia.

Glytec’s eGMS is centered around Glucommander™, its FDA-cleared insulin dosing decision support tool that analyzes each patient’s unique real-time and historical data to deliver personalized insulin dosing recommendations for clinicians managing their care. The suite of tools also provides advanced glycemic analytics, continuous surveillance of blood glucose levels across patients, dynamically adjusted timing for blood glucose checks with automated reminders and dashboards to support coordination of care between clinicians.

The safety and efficacy of Glytec’s eGMS has been validated in hundreds of research studies that have shown reductions in severe hypoglycemia by 99.8%, 30-day readmissions by 36-68% and length of stay by up to 3.2 days.

To learn more about Glytec and its insulin management software, visit: https://glytecsystems.com.

