Engageware, Glia Partner to Help Financial Institutions Provide Seamless Digital Customer Service

TEWKSBURY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engageware (formerly TimeTrade SilverCloud), an industry-leading provider of customer engagement solutions, and Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service, today announced integration of their solutions to support financial institutions’ ability to provide more comprehensive customer engagement and support in the digital domain. In a few simple clicks, financial institutions can now easily access the Engageware solution in the Glia operator dashboard without the need for technical resources.

The Glia platform enables institutions to meet customers where they are and communicate with them via their preferred method—including messaging, video banking and voice—while guiding them through CoBrowsing. By integrating Engageware’s financial services industry-specific knowledge base into this platform, banking customers can easily access bank-specific content, robust self-service assistance, and always up-to-date information across all channels. When more complex inquiries arise, customers can seamlessly be transferred to a live representative without having to reauthenticate themselves or provide additional context. This powerful combination allows financial institutions to deflect live chat volume and reduce the workload on frontline staff by providing accurate, timely and automated answers via self-service. As a result, employees are freed up to dedicate their attention and expertise to the higher-touch, higher-value and/or more complex customer relationships.

“Like Glia, we are committed to equipping financial institutions with the solutions needed to effectively and productively engage with customers while reducing cost to serve,” said Bill Clark, CEO of Engageware. “This integration further demonstrates our commitment to partnering with best-of-breed providers to ensure our customers have access to the technology and expertise required to succeed in today’s digitally engaged society. Today’s customers expect a seamless experience and exceptional, timely support whether delivered through digital channels, in-branch or the call center.”

Additionally, Engageware’s Employee Knowledge Management solution is now available for integration within Glia’s platform, providing financial institutions with a powerful employee enablement solution that improves efficiency and enables even the newest employees to be productive on day one. Leveraging the integrated solution, employees can instantly access the most updated policies and procedures with ease, improve service levels, provide accurate answers and deliver exceptional service. For mutual customers of Engageware and Glia, the integration is available with a simple click, enabling resource-constrained banks and credit unions to quickly benefit from the combined solutions without requiring technical know-how.

“Consumers expect their financial institutions to deliver quick, convenient service and support, no matter the time or place,” said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. “By leveraging Engageware’s domain expertise within our sophisticated Digital Customer Service platform, institutions can empower their customers to self-serve when possible and easily connect with a live agent when needed, all without ever being forced to leave the digital domain. This modern approach to customer service creates a unique advantage for institutions in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

About Engageware

Engageware (formerly TimeTrade SilverCloud) provides industry-leading technology and expert know-how to help organizations better engage their customers. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, our self-service, appointment scheduling, and knowledge management solutions – combined and integrated with those of our market-leading partners - make it easy for customers to answer their questions quickly, connect to the right resources when scheduled expertise is needed, and get a consistent, efficient experience when help from a representative is required. Organizations that use our customer engagement solutions deliver quality customer experiences no matter the channel — enabling faster growth with greater efficiency. For more information, visit engageware.com

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020, and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit www.glia.com to learn more.