Cofense Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

LEESBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cofense® has announced today that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated their solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Cofense was nominated for membership based on Cofense PhishMe's Recipient Sync feature, which allows operators to automatically provision and update users from their organization’s Microsoft Azure Active Directory (AD) to their PhishMe master recipient list. With Azure AD, customers can manage user access, provision user accounts, and enable single sign-on with Cofense Recipient Sync.

Cofense PhishMe conditions users to recognize and report email threats through simulation training. A key component to an effective training program is properly managing the users consistently. Customers have the ability to track their organization's progress - or resiliency rate - over time and compare their performance to industry rates; create specific reporting for senior management and the Board; and identify individuals, groups, and departments that need enhanced training. Customers are able to track behavioral change and how well employees are spotting and reporting threats via Cofense Reporter. Reporter activity is also tracked over time and each individual obtains a reporting score based on their performance.

“By joining MISA, Cofense will deepen its integration relationship with Microsoft security products. By supporting Microsoft Azure AD user provisioning and single sign-on, organizations can get started quickly with Cofense PhishMe by streamlining access. With ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), credential phishing and other phishing attacks growing, deploying a comprehensive system that continues to get smarter and faster as it learns, is a win-win for any size organization,” Cofense CEO and co-founder Rohyt Belani said.

“The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association’s vibrant security ecosystem is valuable to our shared customers because it reduces the cost and complexity of integrating disparate security tools,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead.

Cofense combines a global network of 30 million people reporting phish with advanced AI-based automation to stop phishing attacks fast. Cofense customers can have a complete solution that stops the volume of emails at the gateway, identifies through AI-based automation the emails that do get past the gateway, and provides a final net – people report suspected phish based on their simulation training.

Cofense® is the leading provider of phishing detection and response solutions. Designed for enterprise organizations, the Cofense Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) platform leverages a global network of over 30 million people actively reporting suspected phish, combined with advanced automation to stop phishing attacks faster and stay ahead of breaches. When deploying the full suite of Cofense solutions, organizations can educate employees on how to identify and report phish, detect phish in their environment and respond quickly to remediate threats. With seamless integration into most major TIPs, SIEMs, and SOARs, Cofense solutions easily align with existing security ecosystems. Across a broad set of Global 1000 enterprise customers, including defense, energy, financial services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors, Cofense understands how to improve security, aid incident response and reduce the risk of compromise. For additional information, please visit www.cofense.com or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.