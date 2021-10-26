QuoLab Technologies Announces New Integration With WhoIsXML API

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuoLab Technologies, provider of a data-centric security operations platform (SOP), today announced a new native-level technical integration with WhoisXML API, an industry-leading Domain & IP Data Intelligence center. This integration will allow QuoLab users to access WhoisXML API’s data to enrich, analyze and contextualize domain and IP registration related to incidents and investigations in an automated manner within the QuoLab SOP.

Through this integration, QuoLab’s SOP will connect confidential, internal client security control data with WhoisXML API’s billions of analytics and reference points, all in real time. This will result in QuoLab nodes being able to query on demand and automatically retrieve, normalize, and enrich client investigations with WhoisXML API data. Clients of both customers will be able to better respond to the threat landscape through connections to technical artifacts found during an investigation.

“We’re excited to announce this integration with WhoisXML API because of the immense benefits it offers to investigative teams,” said Dan Young, CEO of QuoLab Technologies. “Through this integration, our platform becomes the first offering on the market to unify big data analytics with security in one, central location, giving our customers access to a complex, invaluable data source in an easily-consumed format. Operators are automatically provided with data that is relevant to their investigation, which in turn will allow analysts, incident responders and SOC specialists to better understand how they can protect themselves, and, when needed, respond to attackers.”

In addition to the new technical benefits provided by the integration, clients of both companies will also have access to both companies’ products, supported by joint marketing, sales and client outreach activity. This will enable any client company to be able to secure and protect themselves, regardless of where they are located.

“Since our company’s founding, it’s been our mission to enable a more secure internet for all businesses, and this integration with QuoLab gives us the opportunity to do just that,” said Jonathan Zhang, CEO of WhoisXML API. “By working together, we can distribute our sources of WHOIS, IP and DNS data to relevant members of the security community in an easy-to-integrate format, enabling teams to focus on the security tasks that matter most. In turn, QuoLab customers will gain domain & IP data intelligence that can provide them with the knowledge they need to facilitate cybercrime detection, response and prevention.”

This integration is the latest example of QuoLab’s commitment to enhancing security operations within the industry, which it had been recognized for earlier this year. For more information about QuoLab, please visit https://quolab.com/.

About WhoisXML API

WhoisXML API empowers cyber-security enterprises, including MSSP, SOC, Fortune 1000 organizations, government agencies, and SMBs with a digital footprint. We relentlessly collect, process, and deliver the most comprehensive and readily-available domain, IP and DNS intelligence there is on the market. Our products are the result of advanced and innovative machine learning and data science processes augmented by over a decade of experience and successful partnerships with key Internet players.

About QuoLab Technologies

QuoLab Technologies empowers security professionals to analyze, investigate and respond to threats within an integrated ecosystem. The collaborative, data-centric platform merges deep analytics and intuitive workflows, enabling human operators to efficiently deliver on their mission. The company believes that increased focus on cooperation, combined with scalable, distributed data handling and processing techniques is the key to gaining a decisive advantage in the ever-evolving security operations space.