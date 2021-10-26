Berkley Re Solutions and Berkley Program Specialists Introduce New Workplace Violence Program

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkley Re Solutions and Berkley Program Specialists have combined their unique program design and distribution capabilities to bring a new insurance program for Workplace Violence to the marketplace. Dais, a technology company dedicated to simplifying the process of creating new digital products for carriers and reinsurers, was chosen to build the capabilities for launch via a select group of innovative independent agents.

Workplace Violence is an unfortunate reality. Both large and small business are too often faced with these events and Berkley companies have long been trusted to help businesses in their greatest times of need. Bringing this combined insurance and services solution quickly to market continues that commitment to deliver solutions to ever-changing risks.

Berkley Re Solutions developed this new program with the guidance and input of multiple clients. Currently available as a reinsured turn-key solution, it is now able to be distributed to select agents via Berkley Program Specialists.

Greg Douglas, president of both Berkley organizations, commented, “With Dais’ simple quote to issue platform, agents enjoy an excellent user experience and take advantage of rich API (application programming interface) functionality through the product lifecycle. The ease of use is excellent where binding a policy takes very few steps and billing and policy documents are just a few clicks away. Agents want this program for their insureds and because of Dais’ expert digital guidance, we were able to deliver.”

Jason Kolb, Dais CEO said, “Berkley Re Solutions’ and Berkley Program Specialists’ commitment to product innovation is clear and with specialty crisis management partners, they are bringing together a necessary ecosystem to solve this important product gap in the marketplace. We have built a repeatable process for product innovation and partners like Berkley are uniquely qualified to take advantage of our distinct capabilities.”

This program is offered in the following eight states with additional states planned for the future: AR, IL, IA, MN, MO, ND, SD, WI.

The Workplace Violence program includes up to 10 different coverages including crisis management, business income, mental health counseling, public relations expense, security services and more. With a broad coverage cause of loss, Berkley also includes an off-premises extension that follows insureds where they go while conducting their business. And while indemnification is important, the crisis management services are critical to the overall solution and are included automatically.

ABOUT BERKLEY RE SOLUTIONS

Our mission is to make our carrier partners more valuable to their agents and insureds by delivering casualty treaty and innovative reinsured turn-key solutions. We provide custom turn-key solutions – complete insured offerings allowing our insurance carrier partners to provide critical coverages quickly, efficiently, and with a flexible quota share approach.

ABOUT BERKLEY PROGRAM SPECIALISTS

Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley Company, is a leading insurance operation dedicated exclusively to program business. Berkley Program Specialists provides program administrators with underwriting authority backed by admitted and non-admitted A.M. Best A+ rated insurance paper, as well as program management expertise and, when required, reinsurance support. For more information, please visit www.berkley-ps.com.

ABOUT DAIS

Dais makes it easy to create, sell, and deliver insurance products. Carriers use Dais to quickly bring new and existing products to market through digital distribution channels. Agents use Dais to market, sell, and close business online through digital marketing, embedded insurance, and producer-enablement tools. For more information please visit https://dais.com

Certain coverages and (re)insurance products and services may be provided by one or more insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation. Not all such products and services are available in every jurisdiction, and the precise coverage afforded by any insurer is subject to the actual terms and conditions of the policies as issued. Certain coverages may be provided through surplus lines insurance company subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley Corporation through licensed surplus lines brokers. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds. Berkley Re Solutions and Berkley Program Specialists are member companies of W. R. Berkley Corporation, whose insurance company subsidiaries are rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best Company.