Brinks Home Announces Long-Term Contract with Major ADT Dealer, Armor Security

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brinks Home™ has announced that Armor Home Services (“Armor Security”), a premier dealer in the smart home security industry, has joined the Brinks Home dealer program. Jonathan Willis, founder of Armor Security said, “Serving people and protecting homes is why I started this business. The peace of mind we provide customers has never been more valuable. By partnering with the Brinks Home team, Armor will be able to deliver on that promise as well as grow our business”. The move is also designed to better serve Armor’s employees by offering more opportunities for growth.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Armor,” said Wade Gibson, senior vice president, Network Sales, Brinks Home. “We have built the best dealer program in the industry, and we look forward to welcoming Armor to our growing list of high-performing Dealers.”

Armor was founded in 2015 by security industry veterans that started with ADT in the mid-1990s and early 2000s. It is based in Mesa, Arizona and serves new homeowners and other customers across the United States. As part of Armor’s new partnership with Brinks Home, Armor will be the exclusive development dealer who will help train other dealers in its proprietary marketing and sales approach, which targets high-credit, long-lasting customers with premium smart home packages.

The new agreement is part of continuing efforts by Brinks Home to grow its Dealer network with an innovative and customized partnership-based approach. Brinks Home tailors each partnership to the Dealer’s needs and backs them with a brand that has been synonymous with security for over 150 years. Brinks Home helps its Dealers achieve their personal goals while creating satisfied, long-term customers.

About Brinks Home

Brinks Home is one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in North America. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Brinks Home provides platinum grade protection to over 950,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has one of the nation’s largest networks of independent authorized dealers and agents — providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico — as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. To learn more about Brinks Home or how to become an Authorized Dealer, Partner, or Representative, visit brinkshome.com or brinkshome.com/partners.

About Armor Security

Armor Home Services is a former ADT Authorized Dealer (now Brinks Home Authorized Dealer) headquartered in Mesa, Arizona. Armor Security protects new customers across the United States with professionally installed smart home security systems. To learn more about Armor Security, visit myarmorhome.com.