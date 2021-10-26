Dialpad Strengthens Its European Market Expansion With Workair Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with Workair, a leading provider of business phone systems and contact center solutions in Ireland. The Dialpad-Workair partnership will empower Workair to match rising demand for cloud communications solutions with Dialpad®, the one platform for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TrueCaaS™) experience. Simple to deploy, available on any device and backed up with Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to create a searchable archive of every call, Dialpad improves communication between employees, customers, and business partners working from anywhere.

“Workair has a history of bringing the latest business phone and contact center products to Ireland. The addition of Dialpad strengthens our product portfolio with a cutting-edge cloud provider trusted by some of the most innovative companies including Uber, Stripe and WeWork,” said Stephen Mackarel, Managing Director, Workair. “Dialpad is an AI-powered cloud communications platform that covers a full range of modern business communications needs including voice, messaging, meetings, video conferencing and contact center which enables employees to collaborate securely from anywhere across any device, in a single platform. We are delighted to welcome Dialpad to Workair and to Ireland.”

Dialpad is the only provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) capabilities delivered from an enterprise cloud platform as a truly unified communications solution. All from one platform and one app to tap, TrueCaaS delivers enterprise-grade business communications and collaboration offerings for companies of all sizes. With a unified solution delivered through a single pane of glass with an intuitive interface, Dialpad helps customers simplify business collaboration and avoid the growing phenomenon of “app overload.” Dialpad’s products are designed for the remote workforces of today and tomorrow, presenting distributed workforces a seamless experience for productive collaboration.

“We are very excited about this partnership with Workair and look forward to bringing Dialpad’s disruptive cloud communications platform to more companies in the Irish market,” said Mike Kane, Senior Vice President, Channel Sales, Dialpad. “As Dialpad rapidly expands in the EMEA market, partnering with Workair will propel us forward and build on our momentum to exceed growth expectations.”

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI Contact Center — all in one beautiful app. More than 7,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere including Motorola Solutions, Netflix, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

About Workair

Founded in 2016, Workair is built on a foundation of more than 30 years of experience in communications and technology. Its business phone systems and call centre solutions offer a full-service solution that benefits management, employees and customers. Combine voice, video, messaging, integrations and analytics on a single platform, changing the way companies communicate. Workair have partnered with global leaders in the communication solutions space to provide the best system that can be tailored to suit your specific business needs.