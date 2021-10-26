Microsoft Expands Payments Relationship with Worldpay from FIS Globally

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The world’s leading technology company, Microsoft, has expanded its global payments relationship with Worldpay from FIS® (NYSE: FIS). Worldpay will provide online credit and debit card processing for Microsoft online store fronts including, Xbox, Microsoft Advertising, Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft brands in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Microsoft has been working with Worldpay in Latin America since 2014, and the expanded relationship will see Worldpay process online payments for the company globally. In addition to payment processing, Microsoft will make use of value-added services from Worldpay including Account Updater, which is meant to automatically ensure subscriber-based payment card credentials are always up to date for a seamless customer experience, as well as solutions designed to enhance authorization rates and tokenized security.

“ At Microsoft, we’re constantly seeking to deliver reliable, seamless payments experiences to our customers, whether they are buying a new game on Xbox or renewing a Microsoft 365 subscription, which is why we are expanding our relationship with Worldpay from FIS,” said Trevor Nies, General Manager of Global Payments & Risk at Microsoft. “ Worldpay is a leader in payments, and their global reach allows for a single point of integration which should help streamline managing our worldwide portfolio.”

In addition to providing payments services to Microsoft, FIS also has an existing relationship with Microsoft using their cloud computing service Azure to deliver strategic cloud services. FIS is currently running in 33 Azure regions across the globe delivering solutions with agility and scale. The partnership with Microsoft allows FIS to deliver unparalleled value to its customers regardless of their geography.

“ Working with Microsoft to deliver our advanced solutions allows us the opportunity to set the standard for smarter, frictionless payments across the globe,” said Jim Johnson, Head of Merchant Solutions at FIS. “ The fact that Microsoft has chosen to expand its relationship with Worldpay from FIS is a further proof point that FIS is a global leader in innovative payment solutions.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor's 500® Index.