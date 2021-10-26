Indivumed and Biognosys Extend Strategic Partnership

HAMBURG, Germany & SCHLIEREN, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indivumed, developer of the world’s leading discovery platform for precision oncology, and Biognosys, a leader in next-generation proteomics solutions for drug discovery and development, announced today that they are extending their strategic partnership to provide biopharma customers with immunopeptidomics insights for oncology drug discovery.

The partnership is driven by each company’s unique capabilities in omics research, with Biognosys bringing industry-leading mass spectrometry-based proteomics technology and solutions, and Indivumed providing high-quality samples and data as well as its multi-omics based AI discovery system, nRavel®.

The initial partnership established in December 2019 focused on enriching Indivumed’s IndivuType multi-omics cancer database with proteome-level data from thousands of samples analyzed by Biognosys. Since then, Indivumed and Biognosys have successfully collaborated on various clinical research projects and published results from a large-scale study in lung cancer at AACR 2020, revealing new biomarkers for tumor biology. Building on this success, the companies are now extending their partnership with immunopeptidomics research.

Immunopeptides play an essential role in the immune system and can be analyzed to support the development of personalized treatments, especially in cancers, vaccines, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. Mass spectrometry is currently the only technology that can reliably measure and identify immunopeptide profiles of biological samples on a large scale.

Biognosys’ immunopeptidomics workflow deploys its patented Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM™) mass spectrometry technology for proteome quantification in combination with its proprietary Spectronaut™ and SpectroMine™ data analysis software to identify over 10,000 unique immunopeptides from low amounts of sample material. The workflow is highly efficient and scalable for use in large-scale clinical studies.

Indivumed then can provide biopharma customers further validation and insights on the immunopeptide signatures identified through Biognosys’ workflow, based on its IndivuType, global multi-omics cancer database and its analytics platform nRavel® to enhance R&D activities and new discovery programs for individualized therapy.

Biognosys will present validation of the workflow sensitivity and reproducibility at the American Society of Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Annual Conference on Nov 1st in Philadelphia, while Indivumed will present clinically relevant multi-omic analysis at the BioData World Congress on Nov 2nd in Basel.

The new immunopeptidomics offering is already being applied successfully with third party biopharma companies to enhance their drug discovery efforts.

Lukas Reiter, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of Biognosys states: “Biognosys’ HRM™ technology uniquely addresses key challenges in immunopeptidomics research. Using only small amounts of tissue, our optimized workflow provides deep and comprehensive biological insights on the immune system. We are thrilled to apply this solution on the valuable tissue samples from Indivumed and support drug discovery in areas of high unmet need.”

Roald Forsberg, Chief Business Officer and Head of IndivuType Business Unit at Indivumed commented: “With our unique IndivuType database and our nRavel® AI system we have a fantastic opportunity to make new discoveries regarding the role of the immune response in the tumor microenvironment and to develop new immunotherapies against cancer. This extended partnership with Biognosys gives us the ability to validate and expand our findings using state-of-the-art mass-spectrometry technology which will accelerate our path towards bringing these discoveries into the practice of personalized oncology.”

About Biognosys

Biognosys is a leader in next-generation proteomics, dedicated to transforming life science by inventing and developing cutting-edge proteomics technology and solutions and making them widely available for pharmaceutical and biotechnology researchers and proteomics experts. The Company offers a versatile portfolio of proprietary proteomics services, software, and kits that provide a multi-dimensional view of protein expression, function, and structure in all biological species and sample types. Biognosys’ unique, patented technologies utilize high-resolution mass spectrometry to quantify thousands of proteins across thousands of samples with industry-leading precision, depth, and throughput. Through advanced data analytics, Biognosys translates data into actionable insights for R&D and clinical research. More information at biognosys.com.

About Indivumed

Driven by our mission to unveil the complex mechanisms of cancer and to advance precision oncology, Indivumed combines the world’s most comprehensive multi-omics data with extensive medical experience, bioinformatics expertise, and AI-integrated advanced analytics. Our global clinical network enables us to collect and analyze thousands of patient samples using a standardized approach to ensure biospecimen quality across three business units – IndivuServ, IndivuTest, and IndivuType. The unparalleled depth and quality of our data – coupled with our robust product and service offerings – gives us the ability to obtain novel insights and accelerate cancer research. For more information, visit www.indivumed.com.