IKS Announces Partnership with Lightbeam Health Solutions to Bring Together Proven Capabilities for Provider Enterprises to Succeed in Value-Based Care

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IKS Health, a premier Provider Enablement Platform, and Lightbeam Health Solutions, a leading platform in the transition to value-based care, have formed a strategic, long-term partnership to enable healthcare organizations to succeed in value-based care. IKS’ proven solutions, which combine technology with human-in-the-loop, powered by Lightbeam’s industry-leading population health management solution, will bring an on-demand, scalable, and variable cost solution to provider enterprises. This combined solution will enable them to succeed across the spectrum of risk and on a wide range of value-based care commercial and federal programs.

“Independently, our solutions have demonstrated that they can drive meaningful success in the transition to value-based care. Together, the IKS and Lightbeam solution will arm physicians with the necessary tools to deliver better, more proactive & timely coordinated care,” said IKS Health CEO and Founder Sachin Gupta. “IKS Health has a proven track record of driving better outcomes in risk capture and quality of care metrics. Our strategic partnership with Lightbeam will enable provider enterprises to confidently and successfully assume more risk and give physicians the tools and information they need to care for patients without worrying about the complexities of reimbursement models.”

“Our partnership with IKS Health extends our capabilities with additional solutions and services that are proven to drive value for healthcare organizations under value-based care models” said Lightbeam CEO Pat Cline. “In combination with our market-leading population health management solution, Lightbeam clients will be able to leverage IKS Health’s value-based care focused solutions to further improve quality and reduce costs.”

About IKS Health

IKS Health enables the enhanced delivery of exceptional health care for today’s practicing physician, medical groups and health systems. Supporting health care providers through every function of the patient visit, IKS Health is a go-to resource for organizations looking to effectively scale, improve quality and achieve cost savings through integrated technology and forward-thinking solutions. Founded in 2007, the 5,000+ member strong workforce at IKS Health supports over 35,000 client physicians throughout the United States.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a revolutionary model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s vision is to bring health data into the light through the use of analytics, and to provide the insight and capabilities healthcare clients need to ensure patients receive the right care at the right time. Lightbeam’s platform facilitates end-to-end population health management for ACOs, payers, provider groups, health systems, and other healthcare organizations aspiring to provide superior care at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com, and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and Twitter.