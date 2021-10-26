HANYS Marketplace Partners With Cloudmed to Help Member Hospitals Capture the Appropriate Revenue for the Care They Provide

ALBANY, N.Y. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HANYS Marketplace™ is pleased to celebrate its partnership with Cloudmed, the leader in Revenue Intelligence™ solutions for healthcare providers. This partnership was confirmed after a thorough vetting of Cloudmed’s revenue integrity and automation solutions for hospitals and health systems and a confirmation of their best-in-class capabilities.

“We are excited to introduce hospitals and health systems to all the ways Cloudmed’s solutions can help improve their revenue cycle management,” said Al Campanella, executive vice president, HANYS Marketplace. “Every dollar matters when it comes to stabilizing and strengthening providers’ finances and their ability to continue innovating toward an ever healthier future. We look forward to working with Cloudmed and our healthcare organizations to achieve great results.”

With its industry-leading and data-driven technology, Cloudmed helps over 3,100 healthcare providers across the country identify and capture more revenue opportunities while preventing further losses through continuous improvements; Cloudmed ­ recovers over $1.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. The new partnership aims to help more New York hospitals and health systems achieve these same benefits. New York’s not-for-profit hospitals and health systems make tremendous contributions to their communities despite facing significant financial challenges, including having the second narrowest average operating margin in the country.

“Cloudmed’s platform and solutions act as the ultimate revenue safety net for healthcare providers by delivering Revenue Intelligence – actionable insights created by industry-leading expertise and data-driven technology,” said Kyle Hicok, president of Cloudmed. “We’re pleased to partner with HANYS Marketplace to ensure New York-based healthcare systems receive the payments they are due for the care they provide.”

About HANYS Marketplace

HANYS Marketplace, a for-profit subsidiary of the Healthcare Association of New York State, connects healthcare organizations across the care continuum with trusted best-in-class products and services to help achieve efficiencies, cost-savings and delivery transformation. Uniquely in tune to the issues that keep healthcare leaders up at night, HANYS Marketplace is constantly evolving to offer best-in-class solutions that meet the most pressing needs of healthcare providers today.

About Cloudmed

Cloudmed is a healthcare technology company focused on Revenue Intelligence and data-driven insights. Our market-leading platform utilizes intelligent automation and human expertise to help providers enhance productivity and increase revenue. Cloudmed partners with over 3,100 healthcare providers in the United States and recovers over $1.5 billion of underpaid or unidentified revenue for its clients annually. Cloudmed was awarded 2021 Best In KLAS: Revenue Integrity/Underpayment Services and Robotic Process Automation (Databound). Its solution suites have HFMA Peer Review status and are HITRUST certified.