APOLLO Insurance and Wedding Planners Institute of Canada Partners to Offer Canadian Consumers Access to Digital Event Insurance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with Wedding Planners Institute of Canada to offer access to immediate digital insurance specifically tailored to weddings and events.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. Wedding Planners Institute of Canada opened in July of 2003, with their first in-person class debuting September 2003 at U of T Scarborough Campus, after appearing on BT Television. WPIC currently has over 8,500 alumni from 34 countries, with 75% from Canada.

“We are excited to be working with the Wedding Planners Institute of Canada who provides a remarkable service offering a phenomenal education program for wedding professionals,” said APOLLO Director of Business Development Jill Carberry-Feldman. “APOLLO is able to provide an immediate digital solution, providing a simple solution for wedding planners. APOLLO’s platform will give WPIC the ability to offer immediate insurance to their clients.”

Founded in 2003, Wedding Planners Institute of Canada is one of the top leaders in Canada for higher education for wedding professionals, offering an extremely comprehensive, respected and internationally acclaimed in-person and online courses in Wedding Planning and Event Design, Destination Wedding Planning and the Art & Execution of Styled Shoots.

Wedding Planners Institute of Canada held their first international course for wedding and events for the staff of Sandals, Jamaica. Since then they have held multiple international courses providing the opportunity to train and certify wedding/event staff at multiple resorts in the Bahamas, Barbados, Antigua and Barbuda, Mexico and Dominican Republic. Currently WPIC has partnered with TravelOnly, a travel agency based in Canada that coincides with their destination wedding specialist course.

"We are excited about this wonderful opportunity with APOLLO as it will offer our planners and their wedding clients quick, easy and professional coverage for their weddings and special events,” said Danielle Andrews, President and Co-founder of The Wedding Planners Institute of Canada.

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Through APOLLO, thousands of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/.

About Wedding Planners Institute of Canada

As a leader in higher education for wedding professionals, we offer extremely comprehensive, respected, and internationally acclaimed in-person and online courses in Wedding Planning and Coordination, Wedding and Event Design, Destination Wedding Planning, and the Art & Execution of Styled Shoots.

We strongly believe a true professional constantly updates and betters themself through conferences, continued learning and networking, so we also give our students a free lifetime membership to our Alumni Association of more than 8500 Certified Wedding Planners and Coordinators, (providing they uphold the WPIC Code of Ethics).

For more information, visit: https://wpic.ca/.