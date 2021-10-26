Elliptic Labs and Syntiant to Bring Always-On, Ultra-Low-Power Experiences to Bosch’s spexor Device

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, today announced a collaboration with Syntiant, a California-based provider of ultra-low-power deep learning solutions for always-on applications at the edge, to bring advanced Human Presence Detection capabilities to IoT devices like spexor by Bosch. By embedding Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ into Syntiant’s NDP120 Neural Decision Processor™, both companies can deliver a highly accurate, low-cost, ultra-low-power presence detection solution that is poised to become the market standard.

“Our partnership will accelerate the IoT industry’s widespread adoption of Human Presence Detection solutions to deliver enhanced and intuitive user experiences,” explained Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our Virtual Smart Sensors™ use ultrasound, sensor fusion, and artificial intelligence to create innovative experiences while maintaining the highest ecological standards and safeguarding user privacy. By combining our technology with Syntiant’s ultra-low power processing solution, we have broken down the last possible power consumption barrier, allowing us to provide high performing, extremely accurate Human Presence Detection capabilities with the tiniest software footprint possible. Aligning our two products into a single deliverable creates endless possibilities for the IoT market.”

“Elliptic Labs and Syntiant share a commitment to providing highly accurate, low-power products with wide functionality and robust performance for IoT devices,” added Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “Packaged with the Syntiant Core 2 inference engine, our award-winning NDP120 can run multiple applications simultaneously with minimal battery power consumption. By collaborating with Elliptic Labs, our combined technologies will enable customers to easily develop next-generation IoT sensor products as demand for presence and motion detection will likely increase.”

Bosch’s mobile security assistant spexor will be the first to enjoy the results of Elliptic Labs and Syntiant’s new partnership. Elliptic Labs and Bosch first signed a license agreement. Now thanks to Elliptic Labs and Syntiant, the spexor mobile alarm device will have all the benefits of Human Presence Detection combined with ultra-low-power, always-on processing. The result will be an unprecedentedly accurate, low-cost virtual sensor experience that will deliver extraordinary presence performance at a global scale.

According to Grand View Research and Markets and Markets, the global presence and motion detection markets will be $11.4 billion combined by 2025.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is a leader in delivering end-to-end deep learning solutions for always-on applications by combining purpose-built silicon with an edge-optimized data platform and training pipeline. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for edge AI applications across a wide range of consumer and industrial use cases, from earbuds to automobiles. The company is backed by several of the world’s leading strategic and financial investors including Intel Capital, Microsoft’s M12, Applied Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital, the Amazon Alexa Fund, and Atlantic Bridge Capital. Syntiant continues to be recognized as an industry leader, being named to Gartner's April 2020 Cool Vendors in AI Semiconductors; Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020, as well as a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree and CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp.