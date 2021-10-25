Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation’s Drive for the Driven Golf Tournament Raises Over $136K for Scholarship Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation (Foundation) the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, recently held their 6th Annual Drive for the Driven Golf Tournament. The money raised from this year’s tournament will benefit the Foundation’s Scholarship Program, which awarded $125,000 in scholarships to individuals and Northern Virginia Community College’s Lifeline and Helping Hands programs earlier this year. The program has awarded over $1.6 million since its launch in 2004.

“Thank you so much to everyone who helped make this year’s tournament such an amazing success,” said Executive Director of the Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “From our sponsors to our participants and wonderful volunteers, this was a team effort and we are so thrilled that everyone had a great time while raising money for such an important cause, our scholarship program.”

2021 Sponsors Included:

Silver Sponsor: Northwest Financial Advisors

Special Sponsor: Visa

Bronze Sponsor: Arent Fox

Breakfast Sponsor: Route 66 Extended Warranty

Lunch Sponsor: Buch Construction

Scholarship Sponsors: Allied Solutions, CoreBTS, Kasasa, Kudulis Reisinger & Price, Northwest Federal Credit Union, ProteQ, Ragnarok Technologies, Stifel

Towel Sponsor: REQ

Snack Tent Sponsor: Northwest Capital Management and NW Insurance Agency

Beverage Cart Sponsor: Route 66 Extended Warranty

Golf Umbrella Sponsor: BVTI

Driving Range and Putting Green Sponsor: Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Co

Signage: Virginia Credit Union League

Printing: gam Graphics and Marketing

Bags: Summit Marketing

Volunteer Food: Apple Spice Junction (Herndon)

Water: Wheat’s Landscaping

Additional Sponsors Included:

Apple Spice Junction

Arent Fox

Cathedral Corporation

CUNA Mutiual

Dark Wolf

First American Mortgage

gam Graphics and Marketing

Gurnsey

Manheim Central Florida

NFP

Northwest Financial Advisors

NW Insurance Agency

Virginia Credit Union League

VISA

Wheat’s Landscaping

“Our generous sponsors are the reason we are able to hold this tournament each year and their support allows our Scholarship Program to help as many students as it does,” said President and CEO of Northwest Federal Credit Union and Chairman of the Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation, Jeff Bentley. “We sincerely appreciate their commitment to helping us fulfill the Foundation’s mission to support young people in pursuit of their educational goals.”

Learn more about the Foundation’s scholarship program and other community involvement.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of the Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the Nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members (and has assets in excess of $4 billion). For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.