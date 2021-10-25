CAMS Secures O&M Contracts for Texas Battery Storage Sites

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Asset Management Services (CAMS), an industry leading asset management and operations and maintenance (O&M) services provider, announced today that it has been awarded two contracts by Broad Reach Power (Broad Reach) to provide O&M services at two battery energy storage sites.

Located in Texas, the projects CAMS will support include 100 megawatts (MW) at Bat Cave Energy Storage in Mason County and an additional 100 MW at North Fork Energy Storage in Williamson County.

The addition of the projects solidifies CAMS as one of the largest third-party battery O&M providers in the country, now delivering O&M at 12 sites totaling 300 MW.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Broad Reach by supporting Bat Cave and North Fork which are among the most advanced and largest energy storage projects in North America,” said Brian Ivany, Co-President of CAMS Renewable Services. “These projects will provide greater reliability to the grid which continues to experience increased volatility from renewable penetration and severe weather events.”

CAMS was named the O&M operator following a competitive bidding process.

“This partnership is a fantastic recognition of the strength of CAMS’ service offering and further grows our renewables footprint,” said Rick Knauth, Co-President of CAMS Renewable Services. “It also supports our commitment to the transition of energy generation toward renewable sources and ESG-focused business practices.”

“As our Broad Reach portfolio of standalone energy storage assets continues to grow in megawatt scale, we look forward to furthering our relationship with CAMS to support the operational performance, reliability and safety of our critical infrastructure,” said Doug Moorehead, Managing Partner & Chief Technology Officer of Broad Reach Power.

About CAMS

CAMS is a privately held company providing Operations and Maintenance (O&M), Asset Management, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Optimization services for energy and infrastructure assets. We add value through superior management and operation of our clients’ assets located throughout the U.S. and internationally. To this end, we empower our employees to pursue creative and sustainable business practices in the field and at our corporate office that contribute to operational excellence, financial performance, a safe workplace, and a better community and environment. For additional information, visit www.camstex.com.

About Broad Reach Power

Broad Reach Power is the leading utility-scale storage independent power producer in the United States. Based in Houston, Broad Reach Power is backed by leading energy investors EnCap Investments L.P., Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy. The company owns a 13-gigawatt portfolio of utility-scale solar and energy storage power projects in Montana, California, Wyoming, Utah and Texas which give utilities, generators and customers access to technological insight and tools for managing merchant power risk so they can better match supply and demand. Broad Reach is led by a team comprised of solar, wind and storage experts who have delivered more than four gigawatts of projects and have a combined 80 years of experience in the field. For more information about the company, visit http://www.broadreachpower.com.