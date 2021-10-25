GA Telesis Freighter Strategy Growth Continues with Six Additional Firm Orders for B737-800SF Cargo Conversions with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) announces that its freighter conversion strategy continues to grow with six additional firm orders for B737-800SF cargo conversions with Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. ("AEI"). This further commitment was executed by GAT’s LIFT (Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading) Group. This represents the third incremental order by LIFT, bringing the total deliveries and conversion slots for the B737-800SF to twelve.

The conversions under the additional order will commence in early 2022 and continue through early 2023. All work will be performed by authorized AEI Conversion Centers in the US and abroad. In addition, LIFT will continue to evaluate additional B737SF slots and other freighter aircraft models to support the global air cargo industry's expanding main deck freighter needs.

“We have a very aggressive and deliberate strategy that has continued to grow since launching our first conversion over a year ago, and we will continue to refine it to include other aircraft platforms in support of our cargo airline customers worldwide,” commented Marc Cho, President of the LIFT Group.

“The Asset Transaction Group (ATG) continues to grow our narrow-body freighter portfolio, and the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ continues to deliver value across the platform that differentiates us from other freight lessors,” said David Ellis, Sr. Vice President, ATG. "Our ability to provide spares support, engine, APU, leasing, and contributions from our various MROs add significant value to our customers, beyond what many of our competitors can offer," added Ellis.

