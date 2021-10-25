KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Cajun Global LLC 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from Cajun Global LLC, a whole business securitization.

This transaction represents the third securitization co-issued by Cajun Global LLC (“Master Issuer”), Cajun Funding Corp., Cajun Restaurants LLC, Cajun Realty LLC and Cajun Holdco LLC (together, the “Co-Issuers”) and is structured as a “whole business securitization” (WBS). In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2011, Cajun Operating Company (“Cajun”, “Church’s” or the “Company”) contributed most of its revenue-generating assets to the Master Issuer and the Co-Issuers as collateral for the then offered notes. The Co-Issuers are issuing three class of notes totaling $252.9 million (the “Notes”). The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic and international franchise agreements and associated royalties and fees, royalties and profits from company-operated restaurants, certain franchisee leases and intellectual property. The proceeds from the offered Notes will be used to repay an existing credit facility and to pay certain transaction fees and expenses.

The Company is the franchisor and operator of restaurants under the Church’s/Texas Chicken brand. The Cajun restaurant system included 1,566 locations with annual system-wide sales (SWS) of approximately $1.2 billion for the twelve months ending (“LTM”) July 11, 2021 (“Q2 2021”) and the system is approximately 90% franchised. Approximately 58% of restaurants are located within 28 U.S. states (including the District of Columbia) while the remainder are located internationally, across 26 countries and U.S. territories (including Puerto Rico).

