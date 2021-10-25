Zip and Blackhawk Network Partner to Increase Acceptance of Buy Now, Pay Later Online and In-Store

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With consumers expecting increased flexibility in the way they shop and pay, a new partnership between global branded payments leader, Blackhawk Network, and global Buy Now, Pay Later innovator, Zip Co Limited, formerly known as Quadpay, brings new ways to purchase gift cards just in time for the holiday season.

The partnership will integrate Blackhawk’s branded payments network to more than 5 million Zip app users, allowing them to purchase gift cards within the Zip platform. Additionally, Zip’s Pay in 4 product will be available as a payment method to purchase gift cards at GiftCards.com, GiftCardMall.com, and through Blackhawk’s first-party platform which currently services over 500 leading merchants, extending the ability for consumers to Buy Now, Pay Later across these gift card marketplaces. This partnership means that consumers can now access Zip’s flexible payment options in a convenient gift card format, giving them even more options to pay in their preferred way.

Zip and Blackhawk are also collaborating to enable more retailers to accept Buy Now, Pay Later at physical point-of-sale. The parties will be integrating to offer US retailers to the ability to accept Zip as a payment method in-store using QR codes as the form factor. Blackhawk’s alternative payment solution, SpendIt, will support Zip’s Buy Now, Pay Later solution, in addition to other leading domestic and international mobile wallets, including crypto currency wallets.

The global gift card market is expected to grow to approximately $2 trillion in the next seven years1 and on top of that, the Buy Now, Pay Later industry is projected to grow to $995 billion by 20262. The innovative combination of Zip and Blackhawk’s technologies enables retailers to provide shoppers with more convenient payment options, driving customer acquisition and incremental spend at checkout.

“Our partnership with Zip is a major win for consumers looking for increased flexibility in their shopping and payments experience,” said Brett Narlinger, head of global commerce at Blackhawk Network. “With the Buy Now, Pay Later space expected to quadruple in coming years, these new innovations will be critical to continue providing innovative purchasing options for consumers and retailers.”

As a pioneer in the Buy Now, Pay Later market, Zip continues to see immense growth in the retail space. As consumers adapt to more flexible shopping and payment options, Zip is helping to drive adoption of Buy Now, Pay Later as a must-have tool throughout the retail landscape.

“Bringing gift cards and branded payment solutions to the Zip platform and providing consumers with new ways to purchase is a major boost for our shoppers,” said Adam Ezra, CO - CEO at Zip US. “Blackhawk is an industry leader in processing transactions, and its flexible, scalable APIs bring this new commerce and shopping opportunity for Zip to enter the gift card space in a major way. Our ability to seamlessly integrate technology, processing and consumer awareness in this new retail environment is has been a priority for our team.”

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

About Zip

Zip Co Limited (ASX: Z1P) or (“Zip”) is a leading global financial services company, offering innovative, people-centred products that bring customers and merchants together. On a mission to be the first payment choice everywhere and every day, Zip offers point-of-sale credit and digital payment services in 13 markets around the world, including through strategic investments, connecting millions of customers with its global network of tens of thousands of merchants.

One of the fastest-growing BNPL companies globally, Zip has a presence in Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, the United Kingdom, and the USA. Zip provides fair, flexible and transparent payments options to individual consumers and SMBs, helping them to take control of their financial future and helping merchants to grow their businesses. Zip is committed to responsible lending and also owns Pocketbook, a leading financial management tool. Founded in Australia in 2013, Zip now employs over 1,000 Zipsters worldwide.

For more information, visit:​ www.zip.co/us.

1 “Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027” - Gift Cards Market by Card Type (Open Loop Gift Card, Closed Loop Gift Card) and End User (Retail Establishments, Corporate Institutions) was published by Allied Analytics LLP in December 2020.

2 “Buy Now Pay Later: Vendor Strategies, Regulatory Frameworks & Market Forecasts 2021-2026” was published by Juniper Research in June 2021.