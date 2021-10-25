Arturo Joins the AWS Partner Network

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arturo, an artificial intelligence-powered (AI) platform that derives property insights and predictive analytics from aerial and satellite imagery, today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). By joining the APN, Arturo becomes part of the global community of Partners leveraging the network to build solutions and services for customers across dozens of industries. Arturo’s status as a partner underscores the company’s ability to serve the largest and most sophisticated corporations.

A deep learning spin-off from American Family Insurance, Arturo delivers highly accurate physical property characteristic data, predictive analytics, and decisioning across various use cases for property and casualty insurers. The sophisticated technology gleans structured data from aerial, satellite, and stratospheric imagery, offering valuable property information to help manage, diversify, and respond to risk for clients in the insurance sector and beyond.

“The vetting process to be accepted as a formal AWS Partner is quite extensive, and it is a credit to our entire team that we were able to showcase Arturo’s capabilities to AWS and secure approval as a member of the APN,” said John-Isaac “JC” Clark, CEO of Arturo. “In addition to helping us better integrate with our customers’ systems, this will also open the doors for a number of other opportunities that will further Arturo’s corporate growth. As we improve our capabilities to create insights about the physical condition of properties for companies across insurance, real estate, banking, and other sectors, this is an incredible validation of the strides we have already made, and we look forward to building on our successes to benefit our clients in the years ahead.”

As an insurtech company that processes petabytes of data, Arturo has utilized AWS heavily since its founding. Arturo joining the APN will streamline processes for the company’s many clients whose operations are already on AWS. It will also facilitate a much easier migration to the cloud for clients whose current computing is hosted offline but are considering a move to AWS.

About Arturo

Arturo is a deep learning spin-off from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate physical property characteristic data and predictive analysis for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo’s deep learning models provide differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider - often in as little as 5 seconds. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., visit: www.arturo.ai or follow on Twitter @arturo_ai.