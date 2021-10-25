Hisense 100-inch L9G Laser TV Has Officially Launched in Australia, Enhancing Your Ultimate Movie Experience with TriChroma Technology

QINGDAO, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Since 2007, Hisense has been dedicated to Laser TV technology. With years of innovations, Hisense Laser technology has received professional recognition across the industry. In 2021, Hisense launched the L9G Laser TV and led the Laser TV industry full-scale into the TriChroma era.

Bigger Screen, Bigger Excitements

Besides the extraordinary image quality, what separates the Laser TV from traditional OLED or LCD screen TV is the short throw projector, it allows the screen size to go from 75" to a shockingly 120" without distorting the image, meanwhile the L9G Laser TV outputs unaffected, brighter image whether the room is dark at night or bright at day, that traditional projectors cannot keep up with.

Immersive Dolby ATMOS Experience

To bring a premium home cinema experience, the Hisense L9G Laser TV contains the Dolby ATMOS sound tehcnology that enables the audience to dive into the movie.

Eye Safety and Proximity Sensor

Users' experiences and wellness are Hisense's top priorities. The L9G is equipped with a proximity sensor that detects and shuts off the laser light if a moving body approaches too close. It protects eyes from directly looking into the laser light, also prevents the children from injuring themselves.

Consume Only 1 kilowatt Every 4 hours

Sustainability is another upside for the Hisense L9G Laser TV. Surprisingly, as a projection device with that big screen and displaying quality, it consumes less than the traditional OLED or LCD TV of the same size. Take the 100" L9G Laser TV for an example; it consumes around 250 watts per hour, which is only 1 kilowatt for every 4 hours. Meanwhile, the average consumption of traditional TV of the same size is about 800 watts per hour.

Over decades of technological experiments, Hisense's expectations and standards for Laser TV are increasing. As the pioneer product in the field, Hisense L9G Laser TV is ideal for consumers looking for a premium home cinema experience. Currently, the Laser TV L9G has already launched in the Australian market; if you're looking to take your viewing experience to the next level, find us at GOOD GUYS, Harvey Norman, JB HI-FI, or local retails for cinematic home movie experiences.