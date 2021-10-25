Robin.io and AirHop Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize Open RAN Solutions for 4G/5G Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robin.io and AirHop Communications today announced a strategic partnership to provide solutions that deliver automated improvements in the performance of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) and end-user quality of experience while reducing the costs, complexities and deployment times for Mobile Network Operators (MNO) and Cloud Service Providers (CSP) rolling out 5G and other next-gen networks and services.

By working in close strategic partnership, Robin and AirHop enable the expedited deployment of cloud-native Open RAN in an operationally optimized solution. The AirHop and Robin partnership significantly reduces the development time for systems integrators, MNOs and CSPs by enabling a smooth path to integration and orchestration of self-optimizing Open RAN solutions, which greatly eases the cost and operational effort needed for productization. Robin and AirHop technologies are key enablers for Rakuten Mobile’s 4G/5G network in Japan as well as the Rakuten Communication Platform (RCP) delivering virtualization, standardization, optimization and automation of 5G Open RAN, leading to more cost efficiency, innovation and affordability.

Robin.io core technologies—Multi Cluster Automation Platform (MDCAP), Cloud Native Platform (CNP), and Cloud Native Storage (CNS)—will provide a cloud native infrastructure for onboarding network functions. The technologies also will deliver hyper-automation that orchestrates and manages the lifecycles of bare-metal infrastructures, third-party appliances, Virtual Network Functions (VNFs), Cloud-native Network Functions (CNFs) and services. They deliver these capabilities with built-in logging, monitoring and policy engines, for closed loop automation, managed through a single pane of glass. Robin solutions provide intuitive and declarative interfaces that auto-discover and auto-configure resources for the service’s entire life-cycle, reducing deployment complexity, time-lines and human error.

AirHop provides a suite of real-time network intelligence solutions delivering Radio Access Network (RAN) automation and performance optimization for coverage and capacity, network configuration, mobility optimization and network operations. AirHop’s eSON solution is commercially hardened with large-scale deployments at Reliance Jio and Rakuten Mobile. eSON provides MNOs with deployment flexibility supporting optimization applications for disaggregated vRAN architectures as a pre-standard, near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) platform and as xApps/rApps on emerging near real-time and non-real-time RIC platforms based on O-RAN standards. eSON applications optimize performance across Rakuten Mobile’s end-to-end cloud native wireless network for macro cell, small cell and HetNet coverage use cases delivering improved spectral efficiency of the network, resulting in higher throughput and more capacity, reduced operational expenses through automated configuration and issue resolution, and dynamic balancing of user traffic across the network. eSON360 provides AI/ML based rApps across a broad spectrum of target RAN optimization use cases.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Robin on this autonomous network journey,” noted Yan Hui, CEO of AirHop. “AirHop real-time RAN optimization and Robin.io hyper-automation are driving both horizontal and vertical automation in Rakuten Mobile’s industry leading RCP resulting in operational cost reductions, deployment acceleration and improved performance of Open RAN.”

“Working together, Robin and Airhop are delivering a platform that telecom operators can successfully deploy across the entire 5G stack on cloud-native infrastructure at scale, including near real-time network automation and performance optimization reducing deployment and operations cost,” said Partha Seetela, CEO and CTO of Robin.io. “The solution enables operators to successfully manage their network functions across thousands of sites and delivers improved spectral efficiency of the network, resulting in higher throughput and more capacity. Today’s announcement reinforces the importance of our Robin partner ecosystem that includes best-of-breed hardware and software technology vendors essential to accelerate the time to value for our telco customers."

About AirHop Communications

AirHop Communications is a leader of advanced 4G/5G RAN intelligence solutions. AirHop’s flagship eSON is a cloud-native near real-time RAN optimization solution for closed loop optimization of RAN resources delivering significant gains in spectral efficiency, lower operating costs and improved end-user quality of experience across 4G and 5G networks. AirHop’s eSON360 provides AI/ML based applications across a broad spectrum of target 4G and 5G RAN optimization use cases. eSON and eSON360 solutions, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of patents, are fully virtualized, robust and commercially deployed at scale by leading MNOs across both traditional network architectures and Open RAN architectures. AirHop is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.airhopcomm.com.

About Robin.io

Robin.io, the 5G and application automation platform company, delivers products that automate the deployment, scaling and life cycle management of data- and network-intensive applications and for 5G service chains across edge, core and RAN. The Robin platform is used globally by companies including BNP Paribas, Palo Alto Networks, Rakuten Mobile, SAP, Sabre and USAA. Robin.io is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. More at http://www.robin.io and Twitter: @robin4K8S