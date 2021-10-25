Henry Schein Joins the Business Ambition For 1.5⁰C Initiative

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced that it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committing to set a long-term, science-based emissions reduction target in order to reach net-zero global emissions by 2050.

The Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign encourages companies to set robust emissions reduction targets at the pace and scale required by climate science. Endorsed by an unprecedented global coalition of UN agencies, business groups, and industry leaders, the campaign provides a coordinated net-zero pathway for corporate climate leaders.

“Climate change is the most critical sustainability issue of our time,” said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein, Inc. “By signing the Business Ambition for 1.5⁰C initiative, Henry Schein is joining corporate leaders worldwide in strengthening and sharpening our approach to measuring, monitoring, and reporting on carbon emissions and other environmental impacts. To date, we are focusing on baselining our distribution and transportation metrics in key markets in North America, Europe, and Australia, the results of which will form the basis for setting our science-based targets in the future, as defined by the SBTi.

“We recognize that with our global environmental footprint and unique position within an ecosystem of relationships with suppliers and business partners, we are uniquely positioned to be a driving force for sustainability in the health care supply chain,” said Bergman. “As part of our climate transparency drive, we support the World Economic Forum (WEF) proposal for companies to set a target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 or sooner, and we have joined WEF’s Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders to help lead the global transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy.”

The Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign is the world’s largest and fastest-growing group of companies taking urgent action for a 1.5°C future. Since launching in 2019, more than 650 companies from across the world have joined the campaign, with a combined market capitalization of more than US$13 trillion. Companies committed to Business Ambition for 1.5°C receive independent validation of their targets from the SBTi and become part of the UN Climate Champions’ Race to Zero.

“There is no time to lose,” said Alberto Carrillo Pineda, Managing Director of the Science Based Targets initiative. “The transformation to a net-zero economy is unavoidable. Hundreds of businesses are leading the way by setting ambitious 1.5°C science-based targets. To stand a fighting chance of maintaining a habitable planet, we urgently need more companies to act on climate science and to decarbonize our economy.”

To learn more about Henry Schein’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts and to view the Company’s 2020 Sustainability and CSR report, please visit www.henryschein.com/corporatecitizenship. Additional information about the SBTi and to see the business leaders taking action, please visit https://sciencebasedtargets.org/business-ambition-for-1-5c.

