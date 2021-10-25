YuJa, Inc. and Matrox Video Announce Integration Collaboration to Strengthen Educational and Enterprise Media Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Building on its vision of delivering comprehensive media experiences to enterprises worldwide, YuJa recently announced its newest industry collaboration with Matrox® Video, a global leader in video hardware and software solutions for the AV/IT and broadcast markets.

The technology integration will connect Matrox Monarch LCS dual-channel, dual-input streaming and recording hardware encoders to the YuJa Video Platform, allowing educational and enterprise institutions to create content anywhere and have it available in the video platform. The collaboration combines the simple-to-integrate and easy-to-operate features of the standalone Monarch LCS appliance with out-of-the-box accessibility, affordability, scalable storage, and a worldwide video distribution infrastructure offered by YuJa. With the combined system, users can easily edit content, use engagement tools in YuJa, and integrate with an institution's Learning Management System (LMS).

“Whether for live or video-on-demand consumption, video is an absolute must, regardless of the size of the organization,” said Wayne Andrews, Product Manager at Matrox Video. “The Matrox Monarch LCS and YuJa platform offers universities, corporations, and other institutions an easy, streamlined means to harness the power of video to build advanced solutions streaming, recording, converting, and viewing video content.”

Designed for both lecture capture and webcasting applications, Matrox Monarch LCS standalone appliances feature HDMI and SDI inputs with built-in production modes that support simultaneous dual-channel streaming or top-quality recording while streaming. Monarch LCS encoders will simplify streaming and recording workflows within the YuJa Video Platform, including for lecture capture, events, training, and more.

“YuJa teaming up with industry leaders such as Matrox Video not only strengthens our product offerings, but empowers users to leverage the strength of the combined technologies as they serve their institutions,” said Dr. Ajit Singh, Chief Executive Officer at YuJa, Inc. “This technology collaboration is an extension of our commitment to providing scalable, easy-to-use video products.”

About Matrox Video

Matrox Video is a global leader in video technology. Featuring a complete portfolio of best-in-class hardware, software, APIs, and SDKs, Matrox Video enables OEMs, system integrators, value-added channel partners, and end users to push the boundaries of video innovation. Serving the AV/IT, broadcast, and emerging markets for 45 years, Matrox Video is synonymous with quality, performance, interoperability, and support. Matrox Video’s legal entity is Matrox Graphics Inc., part of the Matrox Group.

For more information, visit https://www.matrox.com/video.

About YuJa, Inc.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.