Omantel Deploys Ciena 800G Technology to Connect Data Centres, Submarine Cable Landing Stations and Telecom Exchanges

MUSCAT, Oman & HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oman Telecommunications Company [Omantel], Oman's first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, has deployed Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 5 Extreme 800G coherent optical technology to connect data centres, submarine cable landing stations and telecom exchanges in various regions across the Sultanate in order to accommodate the rapid increase in network traffic.

Marking the first rollout of 800Gbps wavelengths in the MENA region, this upgrade allows Omantel to support the increasing digital needs of businesses and consumers, while supporting hyperscalers’ growing network demands with 400GE connectivity. This deployment underpins the Oman Vision 2040 which promotes economic diversification with a focus on technology, knowledge and innovation.

Samy Al Ghassany, Chief Operating Officer at Omantel, said: “Amidst the fast digital transformation in Oman, in line with the Sultanate’s Vision 2040 goals, we are witnessing a surge in bandwidth demand. Ciena’s 800G technology will help pave the way for enhanced high-speed network capabilities for our clients across the Sultanate on various domains like 5G, wholesale, cloud, ICT and IoT services. As Omantel prepares its network to handle the next generation of connectivity, we actively collaborate with partners, like Ciena, to jointly architect a scalable and programmable network foundation so we can set the scene for a more digitally connected society.”

Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, International, Ciena, added: “As Omantel navigates its journey to implement 5G and other advanced technologies, there is a need for a network that can quickly adapt to fluctuating bandwidth demands. Ciena’s 800G technology not only helps Omantel prepare for the explosion of data that will come from 5G, but also drives greater network economics, reach and power efficiency.”

Omantel is deploying Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) programmable 800G technology over a 6500 reconfigurable line system leveraging optical control plane for improved resiliency. WL5e provides a step-function improvement in network performance and economic benefits, doubling wavelength capacity and halving space/power requirements compared to previous technology generations. Additionally, Omantel is using Ciena’s Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller.

About Omantel

Omantel is the Sultanate’s first and leading integrated telecommunications services provider, enabling the digital society to flourish, allowing new ways of doing business and delivering a world of information, news and entertainment. Today, Omantel is continuously working to achieve the highest level of customers’ satisfaction as the most reliable and wide national and international networks.

www.omantel.om

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world’s most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

