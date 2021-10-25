AECOM to provide engineering services for Houston METRO’s University Corridor Bus Rapid Transit project

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it will serve as general engineering consultant (GEC) for Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County’s (METRO) University Corridor Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, called METRORapid University Line. In this role, AECOM will provide project management and conceptual and preliminary engineering services to assist in the development of the high capacity transit project that will enhance service and connections to the METRORail Red, Purple, and Green lines.

“ A project of this complexity and magnitude requires a team with local knowledge and roots. As a trusted partner to METRO, we’re thrilled to provide our depth of experience and diversity of resources to the METRORapid University Line,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “ We look forward to engaging with the community, working with area agencies, and leveraging lessons-learned to move this important project forward and help realize better transit access, reliability, and customer experiences.”

The METRORapid BRT system combines elements of light rail and bus to deliver efficient, accessible, and environmentally friendly service with dedicated traffic lanes, stations, and platforms. The planned 25-mile University Corridor is the largest in METRO’s BRT expansion, running from the Westchase Park and Ride to the Tidwell Transit Center and connecting with existing and proposed METRO services along the route. Once complete, the METRORapid University Line will be the longest contiguous BRT system in the U.S.

“ BRT is one of the fastest-growing modes of public transit and a catalyst for economic development and social equality,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “ Having supported BRT planning, design, and implementation in cities across North America, we’re excited to deliver our broad technical and project management expertise, understanding of the local environment, and latest in emerging transit technologies in support of METRO’s vision to build a seamless, equitable, sustainable, and efficient University Corridor BRT system that enhances the communities it connects.”

AECOM will be responsible for preparation of the preliminary design documents and management of the overall GEC project delivery – from final design through construction and commissioning. In addition, it will provide subject matter expertise related to the implementation of BRT projects, mentorship to small and disadvantaged business enterprises as well as university students, and public involvement support.

