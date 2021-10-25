General Dynamics Land Systems, Epirus Sign Strategic Teaming Agreement to Enhance Next-Generation Ground Combat Vehicle Fleet

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Dynamics Land Systems, a global leader in providing innovative, high technology and next-generation ground combat solutions to customers, announces today a Strategic Teaming Agreement with Epirus, Inc., a high-growth technology company developing directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects. GD and Epirus will collaborate to integrate the Leonidas directed energy system and broader high-power microwave technology into the U.S. Army’s Stryker and other manned and autonomous ground combat vehicles for enhanced mobile Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD) capabilities.

“General Dynamics Land Systems continues to evolve the Army’s largest and most reliable ground combat vehicle fleet with next-generation innovation and high-tech solutions,” said Danny Deep, President of General Dynamics Land Systems. “This partnership with Epirus benefits the Army’s Stryker mobile SHORAD formations by offering cutting-edge, counter-electronics and counter-swarm capabilities.”

In addition to Stryker upgrades, the company also is developing a class of robotic combat vehicles that feature modular architecture to maximize scalability and support future mission needs, Deep said.

Leonidas’ integration with Stryker enables a fully mobile counter-electronics solution and electronic attack solution and demonstrates the system’s flexible application programming interface (API) and ability to integrate with existing ground-based, airborne and maritime systems for operation across domains. The system’s open API allows for maximum interoperability to meet the mission needs of multiple customer sets. Leonidas delivers unprecedented power and performance in a dramatically smaller form factor and is the only directed energy weapon with a proven ability to counter swarming drones and execute precision strikes at range.

“Having the support of one of the largest, most innovative and technologically advanced defense contractors further deepens our industry credibility and the market appeal for Epirus’ directed energy product portfolio. With Leonidas integrated into GD’s combat vehicle fleet, we are unlocking new SHORAD and counter-electronics capabilities to equip our warfighters with combat effective systems that dismantle the threats of today and tomorrow. I look forward to continuing our partnership with our General Dynamics Land Systems colleagues and know that, together, we can deliver on our customers’ mission needs,” said Leigh Madden, Epirus Chief Executive Officer.

About Epirus:

Epirus delivers directed energy weapons that enable unprecedented counter-electronics capabilities. Epirus’ flagship product – Leonidas – provides a tactical form factor counter-UAS weapon capable of swarm defeat with increased standoff distances, speed-of-light engagements and the absence of issues with magazine depth and capacity. With a constant emphasis on innovation, Epirus is bringing tomorrow’s capabilities to life today to defeat asymmetric threats and deter near-peer adversaries.

About General Dynamics Land Systems:

Land Systems is a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD). Land Systems provides innovative design, engineering, technology, production, fielding and full life-cycle support for land combat vehicles around the globe. The company's extensive experience, customer-first focus and seasoned supply chain network provide unmatched capabilities to the U.S. military and its allies.