Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support LLR Partners’ Acquisition of Genesee Scientific

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audax Private Debt announced that, as Joint Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, it provided a unitranche credit facility to support the acquisition of Genesee Scientific (“Genesee” or the “Company”) by LLR Partners, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market technology, healthcare, and services businesses.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Genesee is a manufacturer and distributor of products to global life science markets. Providing over 20,000 SKUs, Genesee serves customers out of two facilities located in San Diego, CA and Triangle Park, NC. The Company provides consumable products to independent laboratories and university customers globally.

“Genesee is uniquely positioned as a trusted consumable life science products provider to customers throughout the United States,” said Ryan Benedict, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt. “We’re excited to work with LLR Partners and the Genesee team to help support the continued growth of the Company.”

About Genesee Scientific

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in San Diego, CA, Genesee Scientific is a manufacturer and distributor of products to global life science markets. Genesee provides academic and biotech organizations with mission-critical scientific consumables and equipment, including filter tips, tissue cultures, reagents, and other life science products. For more information, please visit https://geneseesci.com/.

About Audax Private Debt

Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $25 billion across more than 900 companies in support of over 260 private equity sponsors, and has raised over $17 billion in capital. The platform offers its clients a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. With more than 40 investment professionals and 80 total employees, Audax Private Debt provides financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to partner with private equity firms and their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco.