Teradata and H2O.ai Partnership Accelerates Enterprise AI Adoption in the Cloud

SAN DIEGO & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company, and artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform provider H2O.ai, today announced the integration of H2O AI Hybrid Cloud, the company’s state-of-the-art AI platform, with Vantage, Teradata’s multi-cloud data platform. The integration enables Teradata and H2O.ai’s customers to quickly and easily make, deploy, and operate AI solutions that solve business problems and drive business value.

“ Customers tell us that disconnected data, analytics and AI platforms slow down their AI initiatives,” said Sri Ambati, Founder and CEO at H2O.ai. “ The integration of H2O AI Hybrid Cloud with Teradata Vantage provides seamless alignment between the platforms, unifying data stores of all kinds, analytics and AI, so our customers can rapidly access more data to inform new insights that result in more accurate and informed business decisions.”

With Teradata Vantage, data engineers and data scientists can use familiar languages like R, Python and SQL to process and prepare data for machine learning at scale. This allows the business to shorten the time needed to prepare data for analysis – a time-consuming process for AI projects. H2O AI Hybrid Cloud helps data scientists accelerate the model building process with advanced automatic feature engineering, automatic algorithm selection and automatic model validation. Combined, the two platforms provide the ability to build and deploy AI initiatives quickly, and at scale, to meet the growing demand of enterprise customers, regardless of where their data resides – in the cloud, on multiple clouds or in hybrid environments.

“ In addition to the flexible and scalable analytics environment that can consistently and reliably handle the kind of workloads that Vantage supports, we are seeing a growing interest from our enterprise customers in exploring the possibilities of AI to hone their competitive advantage,” said Hillary Ashton, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. “ Vantage’s power to scale and manage petabytes of data, combined with the flexibility of both Vantage and H2O AI Hybrid Cloud to be deployed everywhere—including multi-cloud and hybrid environments—make a compelling solution for companies who want to leverage all of their data to quickly develop and deploy complex AI solutions that drive meaningful business outcomes.”

The integration of H2O AI Hybrid Cloud with Vantage gives customers countless use cases to pursue, from fraud prevention and anomaly detection to customer churn, price optimization and customer expansion. The combined solution opens the possibilities of any AI initiative that customers want to evaluate to drive better business decisions.

Availability

The integration of H2O AI Hybrid Cloud with Teradata Vantage is now generally available globally.

Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

About H2O.ai

H2O.ai is the leading AI cloud company, on a mission to democratize AI for everyone. Customers use the H2O AI Hybrid Cloud platform to rapidly solve complex business problems and accelerate the discovery of new ideas. H2O.ai is the trusted AI provider to more than 20,000 global organizations, including AT&T, Allergan, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Capital One, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Hitachi, Kaiser Permanente, Procter & Gamble, PayPal, PwC, Reckitt, Unilever and Walgreens, over half of the Fortune 500 and one million data scientists. Goldman Sachs, NVIDIA and Wells Fargo are not only customers and partners, but strategic investors in the company. H2O.ai’s customers have honored the company with a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 78— the highest in the industry based on breadth of technology and deep employee expertise. The world’s top 20 Kaggle Grandmasters (the community of best-in-the-world machine learning practitioners and data scientists) are employees of H2O.ai. A strong AI for Good ethos to make the world a better place and Responsible AI drive the company’s purpose. Please join our movement at www.H2O.ai.

