White Oak Delivers $80 Million Term Loan Financing

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--White Oak Global Advisors, LLC (“White Oak”), announced it provided a $80 million term loan supporting the refinancing of one of the largest non-ferrous and ferrous metals recyclers in the US. The structure, which also includes an $80 million asset-based credit facility, provides the company with a more efficient capital structure and increases its borrowing capacity as commodity prices increase.

“The borrower’s business is complex and operates in a constantly evolving global industry,” said White Oak Managing Director Chris Gouskos. “Understanding the various risks and opportunities of this nuanced corner of the commodities industry is a testament to our tenacity, underwriting capability and ability to deliver in a customer centric and thoughtful manner.”

The investment in the metal recycling sector is in line with White Oak’s dedication to support the growth of mission-driven businesses which support our ESG efforts. Metal recycling is an eco-friendly solution as compared to the primary production of metals and saves considerably on carbon emission and landfill usage.

White Oak seeks to help small and middle market companies at every stage of their lifecycle to optimize their capital structure based on available assets and cash flow. White Oak offers a comprehensive suite of products and takes a hands-on consultative approach to lending, fulfilling capital needs ranging from $5 million to $200 million.

About White Oak Global Advisors

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.