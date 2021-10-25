Evolv Technology Partnership Enables Pittsburgh Cultural Trust to Welcome Guests Back With Enhanced Security and Seamless Experience

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has partnered with Evolv Technology (NASDAQ:EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, to improve weapons detection and the overall guest experience, by using Evolv Express®, Evolv’s award-winning screening solution, across multiple theaters, performance halls, galleries, and other venues in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s historic 14-block entertainment district – locally known as the Cultural District. After nearly 18 months of being dark due to the pandemic, guests will experience Evolv Express when visiting the Benedum Center for the Performing Arts for performances of Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit later this week.

While Cultural District guests may experience Evolv Express for the first time, the technology has been in use at the Benedum Center and Byham and O’Reilly Theaters since 2020, after the team at Pittsburgh Cultural Trust experienced the systems at neighboring Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s Heinz Hall. As a result of its early partnership with Evolv, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s security screening footprint in the lobby was reduced by nearly 60% and outside queues where guests were subjected to wait in inclement weather were eliminated altogether.

“While our venues were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we took the opportunity to re-evaluate, research, and test options for leveling-up health, safety, and the entire guest experience. We chose to partner with Evolv for our screening needs because the quality of its products is unmatched,” said Kevin C. Wilkes, Chief Security Officer, Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “Where previous security solutions were temporary and limited in their capabilities, our initial investment in Evolv is part of a long-term strategy. As Evolv continues to innovate, we will too. We anticipate a future where our systems sync with our security operations center and eventually seamlessly tie together physical and cyber security efforts.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with proven artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Earlier this month, the introduction of Evolv Insights™ 1.3 ushered in a new chapter of Evolv’s quest to optimize analytics for its customers and expedite their venues’ digital transformation journeys. The software upgrade allows security staff to use historical screening data – including arrival curve analytics – to make predictions about throughput with the ultimate goal of having AI-powered weapons screening with zero-wait time for guests.

“The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust understands that compromising experience for safety is not an option, and we’re proud to lead them in tackling this age-old conundrum head-on,” said Evolv CEO Peter George. “We believe that Cultural District guests will be pleased with the unparalleled venue entry process and we look forward to patrons of ticketed events across the globe becoming accustomed to experiencing Evolv.”

The screening system is currently in place at four of the performance halls and theaters in the Cultural District – which draws more than 2 million guests annually – as well as the SPACE visual arts gallery. Guests will be able to enter the venues with permissible items without breaking stride.

About Pittsburgh Cultural Trust

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has overseen one of Pittsburgh’s most historic transformations; turning a seedy red-light district into a magnet destination for arts lovers, residents, visitors, and business owners. Founded in 1984, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the cultural and economic revitalization of a 14-block arts and entertainment/residential neighborhood called the Cultural District. The Cultural District is one of the country’s largest land masses “curated” by a single nonprofit arts organization. A major catalytic force in the city, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is a unique model of how public-private partnerships can reinvent a city with authenticity, innovation, and creativity. Using the arts as an economic catalyst, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has holistically created a world-renowned Cultural District that is revitalizing the city, improving the regional economy, and enhancing Pittsburgh’s quality of life. Thanks to the support of foundations, corporations, government agencies, and thousands of private citizens, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust stands as a national model of urban redevelopment through the arts.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ:EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

