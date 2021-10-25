ACI Worldwide and RocketFuel Launch Cryptocurrency Payment Acceptance for Merchants Globally—Pioneering Zero Fees

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: RKFL), a global provider of payment solutions via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. ACI Secure eCommerce will offer RocketFuel's solution via a single integration, enabling merchants worldwide to accept cryptocurrency payments—with no processing fees—an industry first.

RocketFuel's highly efficient and easy one-click payment solution offers Bitcoin and more than 50 other cryptocurrencies. In addition, the solution provides bank transfers to merchants and their customers online and in-store using smart devices—both Android and IOS—with QR codes or NFC capabilities.

ACI's Secure eCommerce solution with RocketFuel integration allows merchants to easily incorporate new payment methods into the mobile checkout, offering smarter payment choices for their customers, who are increasingly making purchases using cryptocurrencies. The single integration will quickly and efficiently update new cryptocurrencies as RocketFuel adopts them.

RocketFuel's recently launched "Zero Fees for Life" offer enables merchants to accept dozens of cryptocurrency payment types from customers without paying any processing fees for life. Supported by ACI Secure eCommerce, this initiative provides merchants with a fast and secure payment gateway with zero crypto volatility.

"Cryptocurrency will revolutionize eCommerce and in-store shopping as consumer adoption continues its ascent, and more merchants worldwide recognize the significant benefits of this payment type," said Peter Jensen, CEO, RocketFuel. "We are excited to partner with payments leader ACI Worldwide to spur more choice for merchants and their customers. RocketFuel's 'Zero Fees for Life' pricing model makes this an attractive alternative to other traditional methods of payments that include a fee for merchants."

"ACI Worldwide continues to innovate to stay ahead of the curve on behalf of our merchants and their customers," said Debbie Guerra, head of the merchant segment, ACI Worldwide. "ACI's Secure eCommerce solution, now with RocketFuel's cryptocurrency payment platform, will enable merchants to attract new customers, drive conversion, increase retention, reduce costs, and further alleviate fraud. It is a win-win all around."

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic platform that combines a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. It provides merchants with access to an extensive global payments network and the confidence that their customers and transactions are protected against fraud.

ACI Secure eCommerce was recently recognized by Juniper Research, winning three awards for innovation in payments, including a Platinum Award – the highest accolade in the category of "Payments Innovation of the Year." In addition, ACI's fraud management solution recently received full approval on the patent for its incremental learning technology.

Both ACI and RocketFuel will attend Money20/20, October 24-27 in Las Vegas. NV; attend ACI's session "Protecting Payments with the Dynamic Duo: P2PE and Tokenization" with Debbie Guerra on Mon. Oct. 25 at 1:25pm

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use our proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. We combine our global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless checkout and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

