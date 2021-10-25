TimberTech® Composite Decking Teams Up with Yardzen®

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TimberTech, one of the world’s leading brands for beautiful, sustainable, high-performance decking and outdoor living products, joined forces with Yardzen, a premier online landscape design platform, to simplify the process for homeowners looking to design a custom outdoor oasis.

Homeowners can now use Yardzen’s online tools to design the yard of their dreams, incorporating TimberTech’s sustainable, wood-aesthetic decking products to build beautiful, low maintenance outdoor spaces. Users can choose from a series of inspirational design categories such as “curb appeal” or “outdoor transformations,” or build their dream retreat from scratch.

TimberTech brings the style and versatility of indoor wood-grain patterns outside, but gives people more time to enjoy their decks, not maintain them. TimberTech’s engineered materials, which are made from up to 80 percent recycled material, offer beauty without compromise, mimicking the look of real wood without harming the environment.

“This collaboration brings together two brands that share common values: beautiful design, environmental sustainability, and an exceptional customer experience,” Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company, makers of TimberTech, said. “The TimberTech Yardzen partnership will make the design experience not only easier, but highly inspirational. Our products elevate and transform both the aesthetic and the experience of the outdoor space.”

“As the trusted outdoor design and build platform for American homeowners, partnering with proactively sustainable outdoor materials companies is of the utmost importance to us,” Allison Messner, CEO of Yardzen, said. “We couldn’t be more excited to align with the AZEK Company and help bring their industry-leading best practices to the yards and home exteriors of Yardzen clients everywhere.”

In addition to TimberTech sustainable decking, railing and other exterior products such as cladding and trim, made by The AZEK Company, will also be available on the Yardzen platform. Together, these products enable homeowners to address multiple outdoor spaces, bringing beauty, sustainability, and performance to the full exterior of the home.

Yardzen uses technology including satellite imagery, 3D modeling and the software on modern mobile devices—in addition to plant and data science and the raw talent of its designers—to deliver optimized client and contractor experiences. The end result is a fundamentally better landscape design and build. Then, Yardzen matches clients with a vetted contractor who can bring their Yardzen design to life within the confines of the homeowner's budget. To begin your Yardzen project, visit www.yardzen.com.

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® and AZEK Trim®. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of approximately 1,700 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For more information about TimberTech, visit TimberTech.com. For more information on The AZEK Company and its full line of products, visit azekco.com.

Yardzen

Founded in 2018, Yardzen is changing the landscape design and build process by delivering a fundamentally better experience to homeowners and contractors, alike. From the online studio to the field, clients are treated to a custom design firm experience that respects their time and aligns with their priorities, before being connected to a vetted pro who can bring the design to life. For more information, please visit yardzen.com.