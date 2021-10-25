Southwest Airlines Partners With TWEF to Take Students on Unforgettable College Tour From Coast to Coast

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This summer, Southwest Airlines flew several Houston area high school rising seniors and their chaperones to visit prestigious colleges on both coasts. Adreianna Barnes and Madison Robinson toured Harvard, Georgetown, MIT, and Howard University while Vashon Aldridge and Kishun Bassue hit California and spent time on the campus of The University of California, Los Angeles better known as UCLA.

"Here at Southwest Airlines, our love of People and Community is our most powerful fuel, which is why we have a rich history of helping Customers and Communities through nonprofit support. We are committed to giving back in the communities where our Customers and Employees live and work.” Source: Southwest Airlines' website

Adreianna Barnes is a current senior at Klein Forest High School. Barnes said the tour was life-changing and showed her a wide range of what campus life could look like. “Harvard is small, but prestigious Ivy League, and Howard is one of the most illustrious HBCUs in the country. Both schools have amazing things to offer as do Georgetown and MIT. The college tours are something I’ll never forget.” Madison Robinson, who attends Summer Creek High School says the East coast colleges blew her away. “My favorite college was Georgetown. It had the most beautiful campus, and I can totally see myself attending that school.” During the week-long trip, the ladies were also able to do a little sightseeing, taking a tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture among other tourist attractions. And while that team enjoyed what the east coast had to offer, Kishun Bassue, a recent high school graduate, and Vashon Aldridge of Blanson Career and Technical Education High School soaked up the sunshine and toured UCLA, one of the leading research institutes in the country. Aldridge says touring the school and campus was a true eye-opener. He and Bassue agreed that the experience gave them “hope and purpose.”

TWEF, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit, is founded by businesswoman, and philanthropist, Deavra Daughtry. Daughtry says exposure is everything. “Exposing these young people to top universities across the country allows them to dream and see themselves walking the halls, studying, and competing on a level they may not have thought possible. These schools are for everyone and that includes them if they so choose. I am excited to see these young people blossom into world changers. We are extremely grateful to sponsors and partners like Southwest Airlines, who get our vision.”

TWEF's Student Enrichment Program helps children with academic tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment workshops for academically challenged students and those with special needs. Since its inception, TWEF has given away more than $250,000 in scholarships to young scholars in the Houston Harris County area. Many of the scholars have gone on to receive 4-year degrees from top HBCUs and prestigious universities across the country.

