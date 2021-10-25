Okta Signs Lease for New York City Retail Space to Create Immersive Experience Center

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced plans to create an Experience Center in premier retail space in New York City’s Flatiron District, and signed a lease at 920 Broadway. The new retail space, a first for the enterprise software company, will serve the dual purposes of bringing Okta customers, prospects, partners, and employees together, as well as provide the company a space to deliver unique, immersive ways for its network to experience and interact with Okta’s technology.

“Consumer companies, such as Apple and Blue Bottle, have led the way in creating unique, immersive retail locations that exemplify their brand. With our New York City location, we’ll be creating the same powerful experience to enable our customers, prospects, partners, and employees to interact with Okta and each other, and to ensure they walk away with an understanding of what we do and the value we deliver,” said Armen Vartanian, Senior Vice President, Global Workplace Services, Okta. “We’re excited to expand our footprint to include New York City and to reimagine the way enterprise software companies can leverage their physical spaces to bring their products to life and create memorable experiences for their networks.”

The unique space, which will cover more than 6,500 square feet, will feature advanced technology and tools to enable Okta customers, prospects, partners, and employees to experience Okta’s products while also serving as a place for them to deepen connection and build community.

“Okta’s growth and success comes from our commitment to our customers. I’m excited about this new space and how it will help us lead customers into their future with our identity management solutions,” said Eric Kelleher, Chief Customer Officer, Okta.

“We are thrilled to welcome Okta to our portfolio, joining our roster of tech and venture tenants including Apple and Open Table,” said Zach Kleinhandler, COO and a Partner at KLM Equities Inc. “920 Broadway is in a vibrant, central location in the Flatiron District and neighbors upscale retail, restaurants, and tech companies. We’re looking forward to working with Okta to bring the vision for its Experience Center to our building.”

Sacha Zarba, Alice Fair, and Cassie Durand of CBRE represented Okta in the lease negotiations, and David Kleinhandler and Michael Politi of CBRE and Richard Gelber and Gary Alterman of Newmark represented the Landlord. Okta is working with industry leading design teams and the Experience Center will open in November 2022 to Okta employees, customers, prospects, and partners.

