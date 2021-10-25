Scale Computing and Acronis announce Business Resilience System for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud .

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACRONIS GLOBAL CYBERFIT SUMMIT - October 25, 2021 - Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, and Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today jointly announce the availability of Business Resilience System (BRS) for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud - an easily scalable Business Resilience appliance that allows for instant recovery of all critical workloads in an environment, regardless of where those workloads are running. This hybrid cloud platform delivers MSPs everything they need to ensure clients avoid downtime, lost revenue, and fallout from cyber attacks. Tightly integrated with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, the BRS for MSPs solution delivers the agility of a hybrid cloud data protection platform, and gives service providers the confidence that they will meet Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and improve recovery times even under the most challenging circumstances.

Scale Computing also announced today that CEO Jeff Ready is presenting at Acronis CyberFit Summit in Miami on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 12:15pm. Attendees can still register at https://acronis.events/summit2021/miami/.

Scale Computing and Acronis partnered closely on the integrated technology powering the BRS for MSPs appliance family to give service providers the flexibility to back up VMware, Hyper-V, Scale Computing HC3 or even physical workloads and endpoints, and then instantly power them on as virtual machines (VMs) on the local BRS appliance at a moment’s notice. Utilizing the convert to VM functionality in Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, this allows BRS to function as a local backup and disaster recovery (DR) target for any environment, giving MSPs the ability to get critical workloads back up and running instantly on-premises at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

The Scale Computing Business Resilience System is a new line of HC3 appliances designed to work seamlessly with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and support end-to-end business continuity strategies such as backup and rapid local recoveries. With deeper and low cost storage, virtualization capability, and integration with Acronis, the Business Resilience System is a new breed of HC3 appliance purpose-built for the BCDR needs of MSPs. Scale Computing and Acronis are delivering a solution with simple management, easy scalability, and cost-effective pricing, thereby helping organizations standardize their production and business continuity systems while simultaneously improving business outcomes and resilience.

“I have been waiting for a scalable, easy-to-manage, hybrid cloud platform like this for a while now. Combining Scale Computing HC3 with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud allows us to deliver cybersecurity, data protection, and recovery services all in a single solution. We’ve found it the best way to meet all our clients’ SLAs and expectations when it comes to data protection. And at 20% less than other solutions on the market, it is the easy choice for a very cost-effective solution,” said Jacob Turowski, Director of Enterprise Architecture, CCB Technology. “The ability to backup VMware, Hyper-V, and HC3 VMs, as well as instantly start them on the BRS appliance when needed, allows us to provide our clients the flexibility and data security they expect from CCB Technology.”

“Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is rapidly becoming the go-to-platform for Managed Service Providers that are modernizing their stack of tools to protect their clients from downtime due to cyberattacks while at the same time addressing the growing list of requirements from a compliance and regulatory standpoint,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “With the new Scale Computing BRS for MSPs, Acronis partners and their clients benefit from a hybrid cloud solution that delivers instant recovery for all workloads.”

Scale Computing BRS for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, offers service providers the following benefits:

Hybrid Cloud Not everything belongs in a public cloud, which is why so many forward-thinking MSPs offer a hybrid mixture of cloud services; hybrid clouds offer the benefits of both public and private clouds Hybrid approach allows data and applications to interoperate across boundaries (for example, cloud versus on‐premises)

Data Protection Provides active ransomware protection, granular-file level backups, disaster recovery, long-term archiving, and the ability to instantly spin up workloads on premises are central to the BRS for MSPs and Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud solution When combining BRS and Cyber Protect Cloud, MSPs can virtually eliminate client downtime with a platform that easily scales out storage requirements, improving business outcomes and client satisfaction

Convert to VM - Any VM You Need Utilizing the convert to VM functionality in Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, users can back up VMware, Hyper-V, Scale Computing HC3, or even physical workloads and instantly power them on as VMs on the BRS appliance at a moment’s notice This allows BRS to function as a target for any environment, giving MSPs the ability to get critical work-loads back up and running instantly on-premises

Built for MSPs to Boost Recurring Revenue BRS for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud was designed to improve the bottom line of service providers Integrated platform utilizes Scale Computing’s award-winning interface, eliminating confusion and time-consuming management tasks Lowers the cost of entry vs alternatives by 20% or more with even greater savings as your needs grow



“Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering organizations resiliency for their operations. The Business Resilience System for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, takes this to another level by giving MSPs everything they need to protect their clients from downtime, lost revenue, and fallout from cyber attacks. We integrated our HC3 technology with Acronis’ industry leading data protection and cybersecurity cloud solutions so MSPs can stay ahead of modern cyberthreats with award winning anti-ransomware,” explained Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. “As an organization we are committed to the success of our channel partners, and the BRS for MSPs hybrid cloud solution will help service providers increase revenue through better service levels and new services. Scale Computing is a ‘Partner First’ organization, and this offering helps deliver on that promise.”

Availability:

Scale Computing BRS for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is available in Q1 2022, worldwide. For more information about Scale Computing BRS for MSPs, Purpose Built for Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, visit: http://www.scalecomputing.com/business-resilience-system

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About Acronis:

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment – from cloud to hybrid to on premises – at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through over 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries and 25 languages.