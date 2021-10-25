FPT Software Partners with IGPI Singapore to Support Digital Transformation in Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vietnam’s leading tech firm FPT Software has recently announced a partnership with Industrial Growth Platform Pte. Ltd. (IGPI Singapore), a subsidiary of IGPI, one of Japan’s largest management consultancy firms. This collaboration sets to accelerate digital transformation (DX) for corporates, governments, institutions, and relevant organizations in Southeast Asia.

Under the partnership, FPT Software and IGPI Singapore will collaborate to develop a DX platform for Japanese companies to invest and support industrial reform in ASEAN. Through this platform, investors will provide hands-on support to help member companies achieve their growth and market expansion objectives.

IGPI Singapore CEO Kohki Sakata said, “We are excited to partner with the largest technology conglomerate in Vietnam. In Southeast Asia, there is a large variation in services for the middle class, and local industries are fragmented with too many players, which causes business inefficiencies and volatilities in products and services quality. We believe that together with FPT Software, we can create a unique and successful DX platform to solve these issues.”

To accomplish this vision, FPT Software will contribute its valuable insights about Vietnam’s market, local connections and digital transformation know-know. At the same time, IGPI Singapore will leverage its knowledge of business revitalization and industry transformation for large companies in Japan and Southeast Asia.

“We are pleased to collaborate with IGPI in this programme,” said FPT Consulting Japan CEO Nguyen Huu Long. “As one of the leading IT firms in Southeast Asia, we have the local market understanding, technical know-how, and digital capabilities to help realize the goals of this partnership. I believe that together with IGPI Singapore, we could bring various values to the region’s business landscape,” he added.

After two decades of leading Southeast Asia in IT services, FPT Software decided to pivot its focus onto digital transformation in 2019. FPT Software sets to become the world’s Top 50 provider of digital transformation services by 2030.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For further information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About Industrial Growth Platform, Inc. (IGPI)

Founded in Tokyo in 2007, Industrial Growth Platform Inc. (IGPI) is a professional management consultancy that leverages strong partnership and collaboration with clients to enhance their long-term and sustainable corporate and business value. IGPI is a privately owned company with core staff of over 200 professionals with offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Hanoi, Melbourne and Shanghai. Its management team is headed by Managing Partner Takashi Muraoka.