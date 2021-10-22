Advance Solutions Corp. – Continues to Invest and Maintain Full Workflow Certification Within the ServiceNow Partner Program

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advance Solutions Corp. (ADVANCE) has continued to maintain full certification across the complete set of 4 Workflow Achievement Badges within the ServiceNow Partner Program.

ADVANCE, an Elite ServiceNow Partner, is the only partner in the ServiceNow ecosystem to hold workflow certification for every product line within the ServiceNow platform. This achievement indicates ADVANCE’s measurable depth of experience within the IT, Employee, Customer, and Creator Digital Workflows.

Workflow Achievements include:

Employee Workflow Human Resources (HR) App Engine

IT Workflow Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Information Technology Asset Management (ITAM) Information Technology Business Management (ITBM) Information Technology Operations Management (ITOM) Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Security App Engine

Customer Workflow Customer Service Management (CSM) App Engine

Now Platform® App Engine App Store



Workflow badges are a true measure of a partner’s depth and breadth of ServiceNow platform capabilities because they can only be attained by maintaining product line achievements combined with proven successful delivery engagements and high customer satisfaction scores.

“Our background in successfully delivering complex implementations to global organizations across multiple verticals provides us the context and confidence to share insights and innovative perspectives with CxOs that accelerate the time to value with ServiceNow,” said Mark Ludwig, VP, Sales. “This unparalleled achievement is a testament of our measurable depth of experience within the Digital Workflow ecosystem. We continue to keep a laser focus on customer success and innovation while delivering best-in-class experience.”

About Advance Solutions Corp.

ADVANCE is a global professional services firm that drives digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations that are powered by ServiceNow. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, ADVANCE brings a global perspective and in-depth expertise across any given sector or industry vertical. Not only is ADVANCE ranked one of the highest in customer satisfaction amongst the partner ecosystem, but we are the ONLY partner to achieve all workflow badges and product line achievements. With over 200 certified ServiceNow consultants and 600+ deployments, our deep capabilities connect each dot, reimagine every process, and operationalize more efficient ways of working. Whether it's professional services, advisory, managed services, training, organizational change management, cross-platform integrations or custom applications, ADVANCE has the credentials, experience, and insider knowledge to achieve your goals, on-time and within budget.

