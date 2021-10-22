Kindred Healthcare and El Camino Health Announce Plans for Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC (Kindred) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement with El Camino Health to create a joint venture to construct and operate a 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Sunnyvale, California, a city in northwest Santa Clara County. The parties have identified a potential site and are working to finalize the details.

“ With the continued growth in the area, there is an increased need for local access to inpatient rehabilitation services, especially for patients who have suffered a traumatic illness and injury, which makes travel difficult,” said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. “ This joint venture with Kindred provides Santa Clara County and the surrounding areas local access to high-quality, innovative, and cost-effective inpatient rehab services close to home.”

The new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will provide care for adult patients in Santa Clara County and the greater San Jose / Silicon Valley area with impairments including those resulting from a traumatic medical situation such as stroke or orthopedic injury, and deconditioning after surgery or illness.

Long Time Coming

For 11 years, El Camino Health and Kindred have worked together in providing acute rehabilitation at El Camino Health’s Los Gatos hospital campus to help patients recover and rejoin the community after traumatic illness or injury. Both organizations have shared the vision of expanding access to high-quality inpatient rehab care in cost-effective ways which led to the plans for the new joint venture.

Kindred will manage the day-to-day operations of the new rehabilitation hospital. A board of directors with representatives from both entities will provide oversight.

“ For more than a decade, the dedicated professionals of both El Camino and Kindred have provided outstanding rehabilitative care to El Camino Health’s patients and thanks to their proven success in improving health outcomes, we are excited to expand our relationship with El Camino Health,” said Russ Bailey, president, Kindred Rehabilitation Services. “ Through this new joint venture partnership we are confident that Kindred’s experience operating freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospitals ­– in collaboration with the highly regarded patient care services that El Camino Health provides – will improve the community’s access to high-quality, post-acute care.”

The facility is expected to open in 2024, subject to necessary regulatory and other approvals.

Facility Design

The 70,000-square-foot standalone rehabilitation hospital will feature private rooms and bathrooms, with designated wings for patients with orthopedic issues and stroke and other neurological conditions. The main therapy suite will be located on the first floor, complete with a therapy gym, rooms for multiple therapy protocols, private therapy rooms, cooking therapy room, and an “Activities of Daily Living” therapy suite. Additional therapy rooms will be located on the second floor for convenient access to therapy for the entire patient population. The all-private-room facility configuration will allow space for the patients’ privacy, comfort and treatment needs. The room design will enable nurses and therapists sufficient space for treatment and equipment while also providing space for the patient’s family to be present. Rooms are designed to optimally meet the needs of each patient and enhance their quality of care.

The design has been implemented at several Kindred rehabilitation hospitals throughout the country with significant success in enhancing patient outcomes and improving their quality of life and opportunity to return home or to a lower level of care after treatment.

