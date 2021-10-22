Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. Announces First Australian Site Powered by 100% Renewable Energy in Partnership With Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) (“Mawson”), a digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce its first Australian site will be online in October 2021, powered by 100% renewable energy, in partnership with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (“Quinbrook”).

Mawson and Quinbrook have partnered on the initial 20MW site in northern New South Wales, Australia. This initial site allows Mawson to establish a strategic operation in Australia. Mawson will be deploying a new generation Modular Data Centre (MDC) specifically designed for Australian conditions at this facility, which will add approximately 0.4 EH to global operations.

Beyond the initial 20MW project, Mawson and Quinbrook have identified a pipeline of renewable energy assets across the Quinbrook portfolio in Australia and the US where future sites are expected to be jointly developed.

James Manning, CEO and Founder of Mawson, said, "Quinbrook’s values, experienced team and diverse operations made them a logical partner. Our partnership reflects our joint view that renewable energy will be key to future data centre infrastructure. Mawson is seeking to identify renewable energy projects which lead the transition to a decarbonized society, with a key focus on sustainable bitcoin mining. Quinbrook’s deep experience in energy and focus on ESG investment principles made this first project an obvious choice.”

About Mawson Infrastructure

Mawson Infrastructure is a digital infrastructure provider, with diversified operations across Cryptocurrency Mining and Digital Asset Management. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia and operating across the USA and Australia, Mawson Infrastructure’s mission is to build a bridge between the rapidly emerging digital asset industry and traditional capital markets, with a strong focus on shareholder returns. Mawson matches energy infrastructure with next-generation mobile data centre solutions, enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology.

For more information, visit: www.mawsoninc.com

About Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on lower carbon and renewable energy infrastructure investment and operational asset management. Quinbrook’s global investment and portfolio company teams are actively developing and constructing a portfolio exceeding 17GW of onshore wind, solar PV, reserve peaking power, battery storage projects, grid support and infrastructure, Virtual Power Plants and Community Energy Networks across the US, UK and Australia.

For more information, visit: www.quinbrook.com

