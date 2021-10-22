FCCI Insurance Group Subscribes to Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

SARASOTA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCCI Insurance Group (FCCI) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) today announced that FCCI has subscribed to ClaimCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power its core operations, simplify its IT operations, and adapt more quickly to changing market demands. The company plans to implement the products on Guidewire Cloud to all lines of business at the same time. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Cognizant has been selected to lead the implementation project.

“Subscribing to ClaimCenter and BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud enables us to stay current on Guidewire’s latest technology and innovations,” said FCCI Interim Chief Information Officer of Commercial Insurance Dave Patel. “As part of the transition from self-managed to Guidewire Cloud, we selected BillingCenter so that we wouldn’t have to manage two core systems from different vendors. We had customized our previous billing system quite a bit, so this will help streamline support through Guidewire.”

“We are pleased to welcome FCCI to the Guidewire Cloud,” said Guidewire Chief Sales Officer Frank O’Dowd. “The organization’s vote of confidence in our cloud services capabilities is reflected in its mission statement, which empowers employees to deliver commercial insurance products and exceptional customer service to meet the needs of its valued agency partners and policyholders. They keep promises so businesses can thrive, manage risks, and face the future with confidence.”

FCCI also selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About FCCI Insurance Group

Distributing exclusively through independent agents in 20 states plus Washington, D.C., FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety across more than a third of the U.S. Established in 1959, FCCI has been keeping its promises for more than 60 years. FCCI is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, with regional and branch offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. For more information, please contact 800-226-3224 or visit www.fcci-group.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.