Olive Group Limited and Next Stage Partners Join Forces to Deliver Financial Empowerment as a Service in the US

WATERLOO, Ontario & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olive Group Ltd. (Olive) and Next Stage Partners (NSP) have announced that they are partnering to open the United States market for Olive, the only payments-driven technology aggregating round ups, cashback rewards and sponsor-matched contributions towards shared and individual goals.

Online wealth managers, retailers, payroll providers, and charities across North America use Olive to accelerate positive financial outcomes for consumers. By integrating Olive into their existing customer experiences, products and services, Olive’s business clients are able to engage their customers quickly to start making manageable, recurring contributions towards meaningful financial goals.

“We’re excited to leverage NSP’s expertise in sales, business strategy, pricing, and marketing to drive our expansion into the US,” said Olive Chief Executive Officer Dave Beaton. “Olive delivers Financial-Empowerment-as-a-Service by transforming everyday purchases into savings, investments and charitable donations. Companies in the US can now take advantage of this powerful capability to drive their business objectives.”

NSP will act as Olive’s strategic business development partner in the US, working to accelerate market entry and generate exponential growth for Olive.

“We are looking forward to driving Olive’s expansion into the US market,” said NSP Partner Stef Anderson. “With our experience in helping fintechs rapidly generate scale we recognize lots of untapped potential here and look forward to working with Olive to extend their Canadian success to the US.”

Olive is a technology company delivering Financial-Empowerment-as-a-Service for organizations driven to help their members take a first step towards realizing personal, financial and socially impactful goals. Online wealth managers, retailers, fintechs and global charities all use Olive to accelerate member acquisition and to create recurring contributions from members, cashback rewards and corporate partners. Led by industry pioneers in rounding and digital payments, by former executives of fintech leaders including Mobeewave (acquired by Apple), and with support from Visa and Mastercard, Olive aims to help every person be financially prepared for their future. For more information, go to oliveltd.com.

Next Stage Partners is a team of financial services industry experts who serve as connective tissue between fintech startups and financial institutions. Led by former sales and product executives from major banks and payment networks, NSP helps fintechs reach their “next stage” of development while moving the financial services category forward through the commercialization of innovative products and solutions.