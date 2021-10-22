Blue Wolf Capital to Acquire CIVCO Radiotherapy from Roper Technologies

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), a New York-based private equity firm, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire CIVCO Radiotherapy, a global leader of radiotherapy patient positioning and immobilization equipment, from Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP).

With a nearly 40-year operating history and a track record of quality and reliability, CIVCO Radiotherapy serves a blue-chip customer base of academic and community hospitals, cancer centers and OEM manufacturers. CIVCO Radiotherapy is headquartered in Iowa and operates globally in 90+ countries.

Jeremy Kogler, Partner at Blue Wolf Capital, said, “We are incredibly pleased to partner with CIVCO Radiotherapy’s leadership team to further strengthen the company’s longstanding leading position in mission-critical radiotherapy products. We look forward to many years of continued growth at CIVCO Radiotherapy.”

“We are pleased to have found a trusted partner in Blue Wolf with the skills, expertise and capital to support our significant growth goals and mission of improving outcomes for patients and healthcare providers worldwide,” said Nat Geissel, current President of CIVCO Radiotherapy, who will be named CEO of the company at transaction close. “Blue Wolf has a track record of successfully managing businesses. I’m confident their team will help to enhance our production capabilities and distribution efficiencies to meet the needs of patients and healthcare providers globally.”

“CIVCO Radiotherapy is a leader in the provision of radiotherapy positioning equipment,” said Shashank Patel, Principal at Blue Wolf Capital. “The company has a rich history of improving the patient experience and clinical outcomes for cancer patients globally. We believe CIVCO Radiotherapy is well positioned to further help clinicians offer more targeted and accurate treatment to patients as innovations in the radiotherapy space continue. We look forward to working with Nat and his team to build on its mission of improving outcomes and quality care for patients.”

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About CIVCO Radiotherapy

Founded in 1982, CIVCO Radiotherapy has a nearly 40-year track record of designing and manufacturing radiotherapy patient positioning and immobilization devices that are critical to the provision of safe, quality cancer treatment to patients. The company has approximately 115 employees, serving customers across 90+ countries. CIVCO Radiotherapy corporate headquarters and production facilities are located in Iowa. For more information, please visit www.civcort.com.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.