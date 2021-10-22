Candy Digital Announces Partnership With NASCAR Cup Race Teams via Race Team Alliance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Candy Digital, the next generation digital collectible company, announced it has entered into an agreement with the Race Team Alliance (RTA), the organization which represents 13 NASCAR Cup teams fielding 29 cars. The agreement enables Candy and participating teams to create a new series of unique digital collectibles (or ‘NFT’s’, non-fungible tokens) to engage fans and collectors and celebrate their love of racing and the teams and drivers they follow.

“We’re excited to partner and collaborate with the Race Team Alliance to bring the excitement of racing directly to millions of fans through new technology,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “The NFT space and sports have both seen tremendous growth, capturing the attention of consumers globally as they look for new ways to connect to the things they love. It’s great to come together with RTA and channel the enthusiasm of the race teams to increase fan involvement and reach as we develop the future of motorsport fandom together.”

Teams that have announced their participation thus far include Hendrick Motorsports, Joe Gibbs Racing, JTG Daugherty Racing, Live Fast Motorsports, Richard Petty Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, Spire Motorsports, Stewart-Haas Racing and Wood Brothers Racing, with others expected to join shortly.

“Candy’s strong backing and deep technical experience across the sports landscape makes them an excellent partner to bring the teams’ digital collectibles to market,” said Jonathan Marshall, executive director of the RTA. “Candy’s excitement for the opportunities in motorsports, as well as understanding the unique history of motorsports and the racing collectible market, will be extremely important as we bring this partnership to life.”

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next generation digital collectible company founded by three executive partners: Michael Rubin, Executive Chairman, Fanatics; Mike Novogratz, founder and CEO, Galaxy Digital; and Gary Vaynerchuk, Serial Entrepreneur and Investor.

Candy Digital is Major League Baseball’s Official Partner for NFT’s and Collectibles. Candy is building Major League Baseball’s official NFT ecosystem where fans and collectors will be able to purchase, trade, and share officially licensed NFTs to deepen their love of the sport. Candy Digital recently wrapped its “Stadium Series” collection which featured digital collectibles of each iconic MLB ballpark.

Candy Digital recently expanded into the collegiate sports landscape, with its “Sweet Futures” collection focusing on some of the top college football student-athletes in the country. The Sweet Futures series gives fans the opportunity to collect NFTs of some of the most talented college student athletes in their respective sports.

Candy’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles, beginning with sports content and expanding into art, entertainment, music, and more.

About Race Team Alliance

The Race Team Alliance was formed in the summer of 2014 by racing industry leaders in order to preserve, promote and grow the sport of stock car racing and to advance the long-term interests of the racing teams. The RTA membership currently consists of 13 organizations which field 29 cars in the stock car racing premier series. The RTA works collaboratively for the betterment of the sport and to create value for its members and their partners.