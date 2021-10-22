Capitalize Announces Partnership with Betterment as Firm Continues to Accelerate Rollover Volume

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capitalize, the first independent platform to transfer retirement assets, today announced it has added new individual retirement account (IRA) partners to its platform, including Betterment. The firm continues to accelerate activity on its platform and is on track to process several hundred million dollars of rollover volume over the next 12 months.

Capitalize’s growth is a direct result of the company’s success in building strategic partnerships with leading providers of IRAs and other retirement accounts. Most recently the company welcomed Betterment to its quickly growing IRA marketplace. Betterment’s low-fee and easy-to-use IRAs will now be directly available to Capitalize users looking for an IRA in which to consolidate their legacy 401(k) assets.

“We started Capitalize with the simple idea that managing your retirement accounts should be easy,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize. “We’re thrilled to add new partners like Betterment who share that vision, and I’m incredibly grateful for the trust of our users and partners as we continue to scale our platform and help Americans better save for retirement.”

The Capitalize platform continues to demonstrate substantial volume growth driven by strong consumer adoption of its free rollover platform that combines the company’s proprietary technology with leading customer service. The platform is also increasingly being adopted by employers and other channel partners focused on the importance of offboarding during a period of increased labor market turnover.

About Capitalize

Capitalize is a New York-based fintech company that helps people easily consolidate or "roll over" their old 401(k) accounts into a new or existing retirement account - for free. Capitalize manages the entire 401(k) rollover process for users through an online, seamless alternative to the manual, paper-based process of transferring retirement accounts. Since the company’s launch in 2020, Capitalize has raised $15 million from leading venture capital firms and partnered with leading financial institutions & employers. www.hicapitalize.com